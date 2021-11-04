West Brom boss hits out at Hull’s ‘fake’ tactics as he lauds talisman

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has expressed his annoyance with Hull’s tactics.

The Baggies responded immediately to their loss against Fulham with a 1-0 victory. It’s now four straight league wins at The Hawthorns for Ismael’s men. For the Tigers, however, the defeat means they’ve lost their last five games, as pressure mounts on Grant McCann.

Karlan Grant’s 69th-minute effort was enough for West Brom to secure the much-needed three points. Ismael was quick to point out his anger towards McCann’s ‘fake injuries’ and constant time-wasting tactics.

Speaking to Hull Live, he said: “It was a difficult game, as we expected.

“But the opponent came here to waste time, with so many fake injuries, trying to create frustration and they wanted the ball out (of play).

“We know this situation and we managed it well – we stayed patient and we controlled the game.”

West Brom still sit third in the Championship, but closed the gap to six points to front runners Bournemouth, who lost at home to Preston.

Despite only edging past a struggling Hull side, Ismael indicated how impressed he was with his side’s overall performance.

“It was the best ‘in-possession’ game we have had this season and we created plenty of chances,” added Ismael. “It was all about staying patient and then we scored at the right moment.”

The Baggies are yet to lose at The Hawthorns and boast the best record home record in the division.

They entertain a Middlesbrough side on Saturday, who have lost back-to-back league games.

Ismael praises goalscorer Karlan Grant

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael paid tribute to his talisman after he scored his eighth goal of the campaign.

The 23-year-old could’ve had a brace but his effort in the first-half cannoned off the post.

His goal came from a defensive mishap from the visitors as former Hull player Jake Livermore intercepted a loose pass. Callum Robinson was quick to then play the ball across to Grant, who broke the deadlock with ease.

However, the Frenchman has stated his striker needs to keep pushing himself.

Ismael said: “He is important for us.

“When I came in I said he will have a massive part to play in our season.

“We’re all delighted for him but he needs to continue and he can’t be satisfied with that.

“Last week he made a mistake when he lost the ball and we conceded a goal but I was delighted he did really well here.”

The Englishman has bagged four goals in five games and will be looking to add to his tally when he faces Middlesbrough on Saturday.

