West Brom boss on goal-shy forwards amid links to striker

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has backed his current forwards to get goals after the Baggies were linked with Derby striker Tom Lawrence.

His forward line came under fire at the weekend after West Brom fell to a fourth-straight away defeat at Huddersfield.

The 1-0 loss leaves them eight points behind the top two in the EFL Championship.

Ismael was quizzed on whether he felt he had the goals in his team to convert chances after his side didn’t find the net with 20 shots at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael said: “Yes for sure

“When you look at the names of the front players we have got – they are all able to score over 10 goals. They have shown that in the past.

“Now it’s all about getting the breakthrough to all the players, for them to understand that everyone needs to do more.”

Goals have been an issue for West Brom’s forward line all season. Karlam Grant is their top scorer with eight goals, whilst Irish international Callum Robinson has three on the season.

Matt Phillips also has three goals, but Grady Diangana and Jordan Hugill only have one goal each during the Championship season.

Ismael added: “We need to do more in the last third. We create chances, we dominate in possession so this is the one thing – we need to finish the job.”

Tom Lawrence, the solution?

Talk of the Baggies frontline came off the back of reports linking them to Derby forward Tom Lawrence.

The Welsh forward has been a shining light for relegation-threatened Derby and he added to his stock with a brace against Bournemouth.

However, Derby manager Wayne Rooney seems unconvinced that anybody will feel the need to leave the club in January.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “There is no pressure on any players leaving this football club in January.

“If players leave it will be because there is an opportunity for them. They may come to me and say I want to leave. If I am being honest, I can’t see any players doing that. Or it is because I have said to the players ‘thank you, it is probably better of you move on’.

“No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead. With Tom Lawrence, he will be here until the end of the season.”

The 27-year-old forward has four goals in 16 Championship appearances for the Rams.