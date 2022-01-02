West Brom have completed the signing of American striker Daryl Dike, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old joins the Baggies from Orlando City for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract, linking up with his old Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

Dike, who scored 11 goals in 19 Major League Soccer (MLS) appearances last season and has won eight caps for his country, helped Barnsley to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last term with nine goals in 19 league matches during a four-month loan spell.

“I’m delighted we have completed the transfer of Dike,” Ismael told the West Brom website. “He was always our first target and priority.

“Dike has everything we need from the number nine position. He has energy, strength, he challenges defenders and he scores goals.

“I worked with him at Barnsley and I know him very well. He has the mentality. He is 21 years old and is still a young player – but he has a lot of experience.”

From Van Dijk to Joelinton: Rating every Prem club’s record signing

Dike debut lined up against QPR

Ismael says Dike could make his debut against QPR on January 15.

“It was important to us to get Dike as early as possible because we know that he had four weeks off after the MLS season,” he added.

“For sure, he needs time and the schedule for him is to work hard in the next two weeks so he is ready to play a part against QPR.

“That is our target and now, with my staff, we will work to have a very, very good build-up, using every day to ensure he is in top shape by that game.”

READ MORE: Tottenham in four-way fight for star with specific January transfer aim