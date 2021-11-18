West Brom defender hit with hefty ban after bizarre Peterborough incident

After an incident with a steward at Peterborough, West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has been given a three-match ban by the FA.

The incident happened during the celebrations of Semi Ajayi’s 95th minute winner at the Weston Holmes Stadium back in August.

A video shared on YouTube seemed to show a supporter coming onto the pitch and embracing the West Brom players, before the steward comes over. Initially, O’Shea and Jake Livermore stop the steward from getting to the fan. Then O’Shea pushes the steward over.

It was a heated game, with managers Darren Ferguson and Valerien Ismael clashing at full-time. Ferguson took exception to Ismael’s response to asking the fourth official about a couple of penalty decisions in the game.

As a result, the FA charged the Republic of Ireland international with “behaviour that amounted to improper or violent conduct.”

O’Shea denied the allegation, but has been found guilty. As well as the ban, the Irish international has been fined £7,500.

The 22-year-old has been out since September, after suffering a fractured ankle whilst playing for his country against Portugal. The worst case scenario would mean he is out of action until February.

FA statement on O’Shea ban

An FA statement read: “West Bromwich Albion’s Dara O’Shea has been given a three match suspension and a £7,500 fine for a breach of FA Rule E3. that occurred during their EFL Championship match against Peterborough United on Saturday 28 August 2021.

“The defender denied his behaviour during the 95th minute of that game amounts to improper or violent conduct.

“An independent Regulatory Commission was convened to consider the evidence, and imposed the sanction after finding the charge to be proven.”

