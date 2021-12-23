American striker Daryl Dike being lined up for a move back to England in January, with interest in him emerging from the Premier League and Championship, TEAMtalk understands.

Dike put himself on the English radar earlier this year when he finished the last Championship campaign on loan with Barnsley.

The Orlando City striker claimed nine goals in 19 games for The Tykes before he returned to his MLS parent club where he enjoyed a good season with 10 goals from 18 games.

Now Dike is again attracting interest from England again.

Valerien Ismael, his former boss Barnsley and now in charge of West Brom, has never hidden his desire to re-sign him.

Dike would be useful for their promotion push. The Baggies are currently fourth in the Championship. But interest is mounting from elsewhere.

It is believed that Dike has been discussed at a host of clubs including West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton and Leeds – whose new American owners are believed to be keen that the club take a look at him.

West Ham have been in the market for further competition up front for the best part of a year. There is a large reliance on Michail Antonio to get the goals.

Newcastle now have money to spend following their Saudi-backed takeover. Signing a striker would spark some excitement and could help in their relegation battle.

Brighton, meanwhile, are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season. It is not that they don’t create chances, just that they need to finish them better.

Dike may provide a solution for any of his suitors. The 21-year-old has shown his potential in recent months and already has three goals from eight caps for the USA national team.

West Brom urged to sign Daryl Dike

Last month, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman stated West Brom should do everything they can to sign Dike in the January transfer window.

Goodman believes Dike’s power is what the West Midlands side are missing.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “West Bromwich Albion haven’t got a Daryl Dike; they haven’t got that powerhouse.

“They have Jordan Hugill who is powerful in the air. But in terms of dynamism and mobility maybe Daryl Dike just offers that little bit more.

“So look, I think managers we know like players that they have worked with and that they can trust and I think that [Dike] would be a very wise signing for West Bromwich Albion if they got the opportunity to make that happen.”

But with interest from the Premier League, there is not a clear path for them to sign the 6’2″ striker.

READ MORE: Valerien Ismael targets reunion with former star striker at West Brom