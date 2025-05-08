Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a number of options for his next club, but West Ham are the leaders for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Hammers are in the lead for the signing of Southampton stopper Ramsdale, who will leave following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old England international, who joined the Saints from Arsenal for £25million last summer, has a relegation release clause in his contract, set at that same figure of £25million, making him an attractive target for Premier League clubs.

Graham Potter is very keen to bolster West Ham‘s squad after a challenging season and views Ramsdale as a long-term replacement for Alphonse Areola, who has struggled with inconsistent form and injuries.

The Hammers are preparing a £20million bid, though they may need to meet the full release clause to secure the deal.

Ramsdale’s Premier League experience, with 180 appearances and 40 clean sheets across spells at Arsenal, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, and Southampton, makes him a prime candidate for West Ham’s ambitions to stabilise and push for European qualification.

His desire to remain in the top flight to maintain his England squad prospects aligns with West Ham’s interest, though Potter has indicated that other positions, like centre-back, may take priority before finalising a goalkeeper move.

The former Brighton boss has stressed his need for reinforcements this summer as he wants to see his plans come to life and have a much better time next season.

Sources suggest that Ramsdale would be keen on the move to West Ham has a “number of opportunities”.

At least three more sides in mix

Leeds United, fresh off promotion to the Premier League, are also in the race for Ramsdale, seeking a new number one after dropping Illan Meslier due to recent errors. However, the Whites face stiff competition, with Newcastle, and Bournemouth also keeping tabs on his situation.

Ramsdale’s preference for regular first-team football could give Leeds an edge if they can guarantee minutes, but West Ham’s established Premier League status and Potter’s vision may prove decisive.

With Southampton already eyeing replacements like Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, Ramsdale’s exit is set to happen and it will be up to each club to convince him they should be his next home.

West Ham round-up: Hammers want next Yaya Toure

West Ham are among the Premier League sides who want to sign Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom in the summer, TEAMtalk sources have stated.

The Cameroonian has been described as the next Yaya Toure, putting some big clubs on notice.

Elsewhere, West Ham could lose some important players. Indeed, London rivals Tottenham are moving to snatch star man Jarrod Bowen from them.

They’re not the only big-six club after Bowen, with Liverpool said to be keen on both him and team-mate Mohammed Kudus.

