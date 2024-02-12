‘Absolute shambles’ – Trouble brewing at West Ham as David Moyes sack talk accelerates and club’s board slammed

David Moyes is reportedly under increasing pressure as West Ham United manager following the terrible 6-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Sunday, with the club’s board also coming under fire.

Moyes was left stunned as Arsenal ran riot at the London Stadium, with the Gunners incredibly going 4-0 up before the interval. The West Ham fans who stayed were hoping their side would put up more of a fight in the second half, but things only went from bad to worse as Bukayo Saka netted a second goal and former Irons captain Declan Rice smashed in a brilliant 25-yard strike to make it 6-0.

After the humiliation by West Ham’s London rivals, Moyes said he will ‘take a bit of time and see if I can fix it’, while also urging fans not to forget the great memories from recent seasons, such as the Europa Conference League triumph. He added that he ‘is not used to my team conceding the goals like we have been’.

According to both Sky Sports and BBC Sport, the pressure on Moyes is ramping up and he could be axed if West Ham do not start to pick up results and get themselves closer to the top six. They currently occupy eighth spot, five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Plus, betting odds now have the Scot as the third most likely manager to be sacked, behind only Roy Hodgson and Mauricio Pochettino.

While West Ham fans and pundits will understandably question whether Moyes is the right man to take the club forward, he is not the only one picking up severe criticism.

West Ham’s board of directors has also come into the firing line for not resolving the managerial situation. Moyes’ contract expires at the end of the season and even before the damaging defeat to Arsenal it was unclear whether he would be offered a new deal or be replaced.

Reacting to Sunday’s loss on X, formerly known as Twitter, ex-West Ham striker Tony Cottee wrote: ‘Absolute shambles. Club will never change with this board.

West Ham fans need ‘clarity’

‘No investment in the window and a manager with five months left on his contract. Players, tactics and the result were poor today. Where do we go from here? I don’t know.’

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown, meanwhile, said: “Six weeks ago we said ‘give him a new contract and sort it out’. You can’t always please every supporter.

“They haven’t done that and after a day like today, they’ve left it open. We haven’t seen any clarity.

“The fans pay their money and are entitled to do what they want, some of them and enough of them are making their voices heard.”

