Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk how a West Ham flop is pushing for a move to AC Milan in the January transfer window, although the Hammers are currently in disagreement over a key detail of any deal amid interest from Germany as well.

Niclas Fullkrug is the player in question, with the Germany striker revealing that it’s his preference to move to the San Siro in the winter window, having already agreed terms on a move to Milan.

As our sources revealed earlier in the week, a deal between both clubs is yet to be signed off, with West Ham open to the switch but would prefer some sort of obligation clause included.

However, at best, Milan are looking to include an option to buy on Fullkrug.

West Ham have interest from other clubs, including Wolfsburg, among a number of Bundesliga sides, but the problem the Hammers have is that the 32-year-old has now made it clear that he only wants to move to the San Siro.

Fullkrug still has two-and-a-half years left on his West Ham contract and they are desperate to get him off their wage bill, on a permanent basis.

Indeed, the London Stadium outfit are now likely to have to agree terms with Milan as, should they say no to the Italian giants, there is a chance Fullkrug would refuse to move at all in January and they don’t want to be left with that situation.

Milan are at least looking to do a deal for the veteran frontman early in the January window, which does give West Ham the chance to bring in their own reinforcements.

Indeed, landing a new No.9 is one of Nuno Espirito Santo’s primary focuses for the upcoming window.

For the record, Fullkrug has scored just three goals and added two assists in 29 total appearances for West Ham, after joining from Dortmund in a £27.5million deal in the summer of 2024.

West Ham striker targets

If, as expected, Fullkrug does move on in January, West Ham already have a number of replacements for the German in mind.

While my colleague, Dean Jones, reported earlier that Norwich’s Josh Sargent is looking like an increasingly attractive option, given his experience in the Premier League, he is not the only option they are chasing.

One of those is Union SG striker Promise David, who has impressed in the Champions League this season, with two goals in six outings, ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals, where he will play for Canada.

However, sources insist he is not currently desperate to move on from the Belgian club and will not agitate for a January exit.

The same can be said for Manchester United frontman Joshua Zirkzee, whose camp have already told West Ham a move to the London Stadium is not to their liking, following tentative enquiries with the Dutchman’s agents.

The Hammers have, however, asked about Everton attacker Beto, although he would be available if David Moyes’s said are able to bring in a replacement.

Also on their list of targets is former Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte-Lath. He is currently with Atlanta United but is understood to be keen on a move back to Europe.

