West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is reportedly being targeted by Italian giants AC Milan, who are set to compete with two other clubs for his signature in January.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side picked up a vital three points by beating Burnley 3-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday, a result that has boosted their survival hopes.

The Hammers are now only in the bottom three on goal difference: level on points with 17th-placed Burnley and one behind Leeds United and Fulham.

But one man who doesn’t seem to be in Nuno’s plans is striker Fullkrug. The 32-year-old has been plagued by injuries and finds himself sidelined again due to a thigh issue.

Fullkrug joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund for £27m in the summer of 2024, and arrived with much anticipation following success with his former club.

However, he has only managed 27 appearances for West Ham, scoring three times, and now looks destined to leave in the January transfer window. Fullkrug has played six times in the Premier League this term, but has failed to score, after starting in Nuno’s first two games as manager.

But despite his persistent injury problems, there is surprisingly growing interest in the German’s signature around Europe.

AC Milan plot move for West Ham star

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Serie A leaders AC Milan have shortlisted Fullkrug as a target for January as Massimiliano Allegri looks to add a new forward to his squad.

Milan want more cover up front due to the poor form and injury problems of summer signing Santiago Gimenez. Chelsea loanee Christopher Nkunku hasn’t been prolific either, when playing in his absence.

However, the Rossoneri will face competition for his signature.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed on November 5 that Bundesliga clubs Stuttgart and Hamburg are both considering January moves for Fullkrug.

We understand that West Ham will have to weigh up the potential of sending Fullkrug out on loan, as that will most likely be the initial offers that land in January, though their preference would be a sale.

It is not yet definite that the player moves on but West Ham are progressing their own plans to sign a new No.9.

TEAMtalk has revealed that they are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has also been shortlisted.

It is an interesting time for Fullkrug, who may have to accept that his Premier League journey is coming to an end, and a move elsewhere may be best for his career and chances of playing for Germany in the World Cup next year.

