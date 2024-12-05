Graham Potter is reportedly on the verge of becoming West Ham manager

Graham Potter is reportedly in ‘advanced negotiations’ with West Ham United over replacing under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui, with his appointment nearing completion.

Lopetegui is on the brink of being sacked after a dismal start to the season has left the Hammers 14th in the Premier League table – six points above the relegation zone.

A 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night may well prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Lopetegui, with the West Ham board preparing to make a change.

According to Football Insider, Potter is ‘close to securing an agreement with the Irons following new talks on Thursday (5 December) – and could start as early as Friday.’

The report adds that Lopetegui is now ‘expected to be sacked in the next 24 hours’ – which tallies with our reports over the past two days.

Lopetegui was only appointed at the London Stadium four months ago and was backed heavily in the transfer window, but the additions haven’t led to results on the pitch.

Potter has ample Premier League experience after previous stints with Chelsea and Brighton and will be tasked with taking West Ham back into the top half of the table.

LATEST NEWS: Amorim implements two new rules at Man Utd, as FIVE stars face January axe

West Ham choose Graham Potter

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday, West Ham are set to hold a board meeting this week in which they’ll likely confirm the decision to sack Lopetegui – it’s now reported that the meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that there are ‘major doubts’ among West Ham chiefs over whether Lopetegui is the right man to take them forward.

We understand that a number of key decision-makers have lost patience with the 58-year-old and are ‘ready to make a managerial change.’

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that West Ham’s players are feeling ‘incredibly dejected and frustrated at the form of the side.’ They believe the squad is far better than the results they’ve produced, with some stating a ‘higher calibre manager could take them to the European places.’

As we stated on Tuesday, Potter is among the top candidates to replace Lopetegui, along with Sergio Conceicao and Thomas Frank – although it was always unlikely West Ham would be able to convince Frank to leave Brentford mid-season.

If Football Insider’s report is correct, it seems West Ham have made up their mind and Graham Potter could even be in the Hammers’ dugout when they face Wolves in a crucial game on Monday.

West Ham round-up: Dorgu blow / Allegri linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that West Ham are weighing up a move for talented Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. Tottenham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also in the race for the defender.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe and Lecce value him highly, with a bid of £33m required for them to consider a sale.

However, sources have now revealed to TEAMtalk that Lecce are not willing to sanction a January sale of Dorgu, so the Hammers and his other suitors will have to wait until next summer to get him.

In terms of managerial targets, recent reports from Italy have named former Juventus boss Max Allegri as a potential option for West Ham, although his appointment would be ‘very expensive.’

However, these reports seem to be wide of the mark if Potter does indeed agree to become the new Hammers boss in the next 24 hours.

IN FOCUS: Graham Potter’s Premier League record