Agreed Man Utd deal accelerates major West Ham sale, with flop due at new destination tomorrow

West Ham United are on the verge of offloading Gianluca Scamacca after the third bidding club from his native Italy won the race to sign the striker, according to reports.

Scamacca was a major signing for West Ham last summer when they bought him from Sassuolo. However, he only managed to score three Premier League goals after featuring in fewer than half of their top-flight matches.

His future has already been at risk after various clubs enquired about taking him back to Serie A.

First of all, his boyhood club Roma tried taking him on loan with a conditional obligation to buy in order to provide cover for the injured Tammy Abraham, but West Ham were not willing to entertain that formula.

Then, Inter emerged as contenders to sign him, potentially planning to make him their replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the Juventus target’s loan spell from Chelsea.

But Inter’s bid, reportedly of €24m (towards £21m) was not high enough for West Ham to accept, and has since been surpassed by a new package from Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are selling Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd for big money, which has put them back in contention to sign a centre-forward of their own this summer.

They have already bought El Bilal Toure from Almeria, but are now aiming to add Scamacca to their squad as well.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, they have made an offer of €30m (£26m) to West Ham, whom they would also allow to retain a sell-on clause.

It is more than Inter or Roma would be willing to pay, which means Atalanta are on the home straight in their pursuit of Scamacca.

Scamacca set for weekend visit to accelerate West Ham exit

In fact, Il Romanista claims West Ham are inclined to accept Atalanta’s offer. Furthermore, Scamacca is supposedly due in Bergamo tomorrow (Saturday) in order to help push the move forward.

He will have to give more serious thought to Atalanta after previously preferring Champions League contenders Inter, simply because of the difference between their two bids.

Moreover, Atalanta have been able to put together a better offer for Scamacca’s salary than their rivals for his signing.

Scamacca is therefore in line to return to Serie A after previous spells in the Italian top flight with Genoa and Sassuolo. His other former clubs include Jong PSV, Cremonese, PEC Zwolle and Ascoli.

Atalanta could be the next club on his list, even if it would mean turning his back on West Ham after just a single, injury-hit season.

The 24-year-old should be under contract at the London Stadium until 2027 with the option of a further year, but things can change quickly in football and he will be realising that now.

