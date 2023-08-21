Ambitious West Ham target explosive France-based attacking pair; €95m fee needed to sign jet-heeled duo

West Ham United are hoping to end the summer transfer window with an explosive double deal for Hugo Ekitike and Jeremy Doku – with both deals likely to set the Hammers back just shy of a combined €100m.

The Hammers are the reigning UEFA Conference League winners and, as such, can look forward to a season in the Europa League. Despite the club-record departure of Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal for £105m, the feelgood factor remains strong at the London Stadium.

An unbeaten start to the season, including Sunday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, has only enhanced the feeling among fans that West Ham are set for another excellent campaign.

They have already brought in James Ward-Prowse into midfield, and his two assists in the win over the Blues have already paid back a chunk of his £40m fee.

David Moyes has also brought in Mexican star Edson Alvarez as a replacement for Rice in midfield; the former Ajax man was introduced to the crowd with nine minutes left and there is a strong sense that Alvarez will prove another asute signing.

However, Moyes and Co still have ambitions to bolster the Hammers attack this summer, particularly having let Gianluca Scamacca move back to Serie A with Atalanta.

Indeed, the Hammers started Sunday’s game with Michail Antonio leading the line; in reserve, though, they have little other options.

As a result, it is no surprise to see Moyes looking to bolster his attacking options before the window slams shut.

To that end, reports in France claim West Ham are readying an approach to PSG for Ekitike.

The France U21 striker shunned a potential Premier League move a year ago by opting for Paris ahead of Newcastle.

However, RMC Sport claims Ekitike has now had a change of heart after a frustrating season in the French capital.

Hammers eye Ekitike and Doku transfers

And while both Neymar and Lionel Messi have moved on, Ekitike reportedly remains concerned over his prospects of regular football at the Parc des Princes.

Alerted by the situation, a number of clubs have reportedly registered their interest in the 21-year-old frontman.

Indeed, AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt are also closely monitoring his situation; the latter amid claims PSG are considering an approach to sign their star man, Randal Kolo Muani.

As such, West Ham would have their work cut out to secure a deal. PSG reportedly also value the star in the €40m (£34.2m) bracket, which is some ask considering Ekitike has just four goals from 33 appearances for the club so far.

Potentially supplying the ammunition to Ekitike, were he to make the move, the Hammers are also reportedly tracking Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

The Belgium star is rated as one of the best attacking prospects in his homeland, scoring seven times in 35 appearances last season. He’s been strongly linked with a move to Man City this summer.

However, RMC Sport claims it is the Hammers who have made the first approach to sign him.

And while it does not reveal exactly how high the West Ham bid is for, Rennes reportedly value their star man in the €55m (£47m) bracket. Any such deal would represent a new record fee for West Ham were they to match it.

The signing of both players would set West Ham back a combined €95m (£81.2m). And while their chances of landing both appear remote, it does illustrate Moyes’ ambitions to bolster his attacking options before the window closes.

