Another devastating West Ham injury blow could reignite interest in Premier League frontman

Another massive injury blow for West Ham looks set to force Graham Potter into at least one new addition in the striking department following the FA Cup loss to Aston Villa.

Having already lost Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen for a significant time in recent weeks, Niclas Fullkrug is the latest Hammers star to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Germany forward is expected to be out for three months, according to The Sun’s Jack Rosser, after scans showed he suffered a serious hamstring injury in the game at Villa Park. West Ham themselves have reported that he will be out ‘for weeks’ but have not specified how many.

Fullkrug was forced off after just 16 minutes in what is the latest blow to his West Ham career, having already missed a period of the season from September to December with an Achilles tendon issue.

Indeed, Fullkrug has made just nine Premier League appearances since his signing in the summer, scoring twice in games against Leicester and Manchester City.

And with Antonio and Bowen not returning any time soon it would come as a massive shock if West Ham do absolutely nothing in the remaining weeks of the window, and TT have been told that they could renew their interest in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees frontman continues to be linked with a move away from Goodison Park, although the return of David Moyes as manager may end up scuppering that.

The 27-year-old has scored just twice in 19 games in all competitions this season for an Everton side short on creativity, something West Ham have an abundance of with the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham United are keen on Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell as they look to improve the squad available to new boss Graham Potter, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

West Ham are getting ready to attack the January window after hiring Potter as their new manager and are weighing up moves for a number of players. Struggling Chelsea man Dewsbury-Hall is one player West Ham are considering an approach for, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The midfielder is available this month as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not plan to use him, despite the fact he only joined the Blues six months ago. Sources state the Hammers are one of three clubs who like the 26-year-old and could soon enter talks, while Chilwell is wanted to bolster the left-back spot.

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who the Red Devils are willing to offload this month.

According to journalist Alex Crook, the Hammers could be a team ‘to watch’ in the race for Rashford, in what could be one of the biggest stories of the January window.

