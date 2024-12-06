West Ham United contacted Edin Terzic about becoming their new manager this week but were snubbed, it has been claimed.

According to reports in the German press, uncertainty surrounding Lopetegui’s future has seen West Ham target Terzic. The Irons ‘asked specifically’ for Terzic on Wednesday, only for him to ‘cancel’ their approach.

The 42-year-old has history with West Ham, having been their assistant manager under Slaven Bilic between August 2015 and November 2017.

However, as per Bild, Terzic rejected the opportunity to return to the club as he is not impressed by them ‘languishing’ in 14th place.

Terzic supposedly feels he has the CV needed to manage a side higher up the Premier League table, or a major club on the continent.

The former striker has had two spells in charge of Borussia Dortmund and guided them to last season’s Champions League final, while also winning the German Cup and German Super Cup previously.

Terzic left Dortmund in June amid rumours of tension in the dressing room and interest from the Premier League, though he is still a free agent.

West Ham evaluating Lopetegui replacement options

Lopetegui is under huge pressure to turn things around at West Ham as the impressive win over Newcastle United has been followed by defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City, during which the Irons have conceded eight goals.

Lopetegui is hoping to remain in charge for Monday’s huge clash with his former team Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also struggling.

If West Ham lose that game, then club chiefs will surely swing the axe and begin the search for a new boss.

There are other options for West Ham now that Terzic has ruled himself out of the running. It was claimed on Thursday that there have already been talks with ex-Chelsea and Brighton coach Graham Potter, who remains on the market.

Other managers being considered are Denmark’s Kasper Hjumland and Roger Schmidt, formerly of Benfica. West Ham have been linked with ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri too, though it is hard to see them pulling off such an expensive coup.

West Ham were expected to get back in the mix for European qualification under Lopetegui, who has previously won the Europa League with Sevilla and been in charge of the Spain national team.

But fans are extremely frustrated with the poor results and performances under the 58-year-old, even leading some to chant for his sacking at games.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that club officials are seriously concerned over whether Lopetegui is the right person to take West Ham forward.

