West Ham have acted on their interest in Rubin Kazan’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia by making an approach for the winger, according to reports.

Kvaratskhelia is a Georgia international who is making a big name for himself in the Russian top flight. Last season, he notched four goals and eight assists in 23 appearances.

The 20-year-old has slowed down somewhat this term, hitting just one goal, but is still putting in some exciting performances.

He mainly operates on the left and has been a target for West Ham and Everton since last week.

The Hammers’ concrete interest in Kvaratskhelia was revealed by Football Insider, and they now have an update on the transfer hunt.

David Moyes’ side have reportedly made contact with Rubin Kazan over the attacker’s availability.

They have been told a £13million bid will be enough to bring the star to the Premier League.

That could be a shrewd piece of business for West Ham as Kvaratskhelia appears to have the attributes to succeed in England.

He is a dynamic dribbler of the ball, according to an EPL Analysis scout report, and regularly cuts inside from the left to shoot on his right foot.

Kvaratskhelia’s arrival at the London Stadium would see him compete with Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma for a starting spot.

It would not be the first time West Ham have gone to an unorthodox location to sign players. Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal both found success at Slavia Prague before joining the Irons.

Fellow Czech international Alex Kral is also in Moyes’ squad. However, the central midfielder is yet to make a serious impact.

West Ham’s next game is against Tottenham in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday. After that, they host Southampton in the league on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, pundit Chris Sutton thinks Ben Brereton Diaz should snub West Ham and Leeds to remain at Blackburn.

The centre-forward has been in fine form this campaign. His record stands at 19 goals in 23 Championship matches.

West Ham and Leeds are keen to sign him this winter, but Sutton reckons staying at the Rovers is his best bet.

“It’s an interesting one. He must be loving his football at Blackburn,” Sutton said (via HITC).

“Blackburn have a chance of getting back into the Premier League and clubs are clearly going to be in for him.

“You look at another one of my former clubs Norwich City, who are struggling to score goals. Now Brereton Diaz would be a good signing for Norwich.

“If I was Brereton Diaz, and the club has been good to him, and he has been good for the club. Blackburn Rovers are in a great position, they have brilliant momentum. I would stay and see it through.”

