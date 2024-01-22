Arsenal rejection sees West Ham accelerate Man City raid, but brutal Guardiola put-down should concern Moyes

West Ham are in discussions with Man City over a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips

West Ham are going all out for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after admitting defeat in their quest to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, though Pep Guardiola’s brutal assessment of the England international could ring alarm bells for David Moyes.

The Hammers suffered a devastating blow when midfield ace Lucas Paqueta suffered a calf injury during the 2-0 victory over Arsenal on December 28. While the Brazilian himself has played down the severity of the problem, the Evening Standard suggest Paqueta could be sidelined until March.

As such, it came as no surprise to see West Ham ramp up their efforts to sign a replacement. A loan approach for Emile Smith Rowe was made, though Fabrizio Romano quickly revealed it had been rejected and Arsenal have no intention of offloading their academy graduate.

Rather than continue a fruitless pursuit, West Ham have shifted their attention to Man City’s Kalvin Phillips – despite the fact he plays in a deeper midfield role.

The 28-year-old has endured a torrid spell at the Etihad since signing in a £42m deal from Leeds United 18 months ago.

Phillips is firmly behind Rodri in the pecking order, though manager Pep Guardiola has regularly overlooked the midfielder even when Rodri is missing. Phillips has racked up just 319 minutes of action across all competitions this season.

City were open to offloading Phillips last summer, though the player elected to stay and fight for his place.

But with his situation not improving and doubts creeping in over his viability for England at Euro 2024, Phillips has accepted it’s time to go.

Newcastle had emerged as the frontrunner to snap up the holding midfielder. Their interest stemmed from losing Sandro Tonali (betting ban) and Joelinton (thigh surgery) for the season.

However, City’s high demands – a £7m loan fee and full coverage of Phillips’ £135,000-a-week wages – resulted in Newcastle’s interest cooling. Football Insider later revealed a third reason why the Magpies have exited the race.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday morning that claims Barcelona have approached City for Phillips have no basis in fact.

Barcelona simply cannot afford City’s financial demands and as such, the door is now ajar for West Ham who are in the process of striking.

West Ham in talks over loan with option to buy

Romano revealed West Ham ‘are still working and pushing for [a] loan deal’. However, contrary to other reports, Phillips hasn’t said yes to the Hammers just yet.

Phillips’ agents are believed to be pushing Man City to lower their £7m loan fee demand. Such a move would make a six-month spell more palatable from a financial perspective for the Hammers.

The Daily Mail added their take on the would-be move, noting West Ham’s Smith Rowe rejection has put signing Phillips front and centre.

TEAMtalk’s own sources confirmed last Friday that West Ham would seek an option to buy in any loan agreement for Phillips and not an obligation.

With the February 1 deadline less than 10 days away and Phillips still on the books at the Etihad, City may gradually begin to relax their demands.

Guardiola brutally explains Phillips lack of action

But while signing Phillips would appear to be a relatively risk-free venture for West Ham, previous comments made by Guardiola might raise eyebrows.

Speaking in a press conference back in early-December, Guardiola opened up on why Phillips is never picked.

Guardiola admitted that try as he might he simply cannot visualise any scenario in which Phillips should be playing football for Man City.

”I don’t know what will happen to Kalvin Phillips,” said Guardiola. “He has good character, I’m so sorry I have not picked him.

“I visualise my team and select a team and I struggle to see him.”

While losing out in a selection battle with Rodri is nothing to be ashamed of, the fact Guardiola has trialled all manner of players in midfield ahead of giving Phillips a chance is telling.

Indeed, defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis have all been selected in midfield ahead of Phillips this season.

