West Ham are reportedly preparing to make a ‘formal offer’ in their bid to sign FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral in the January transfer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes is fully expected to sign a new frontman this month, with Brazilian Gabriel Barbosa already said to have opened talks with the club, while Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz is also a top target.

Cabral, meanwhile, has been in superb form since joining Basel from Palmeiras. Indeed, the 23-year-old has 82 direct goal contributions in 106 outings for the Super League club.

And now a report from Goal Brasil, states West Ham are pushing ahead with their bid to sign the Brazilian.

The report adds that the Swiss outfit will demand around €15million (£12.5m) for the attacker.

Cabral can’t stop scoring

So far this season, Cabral has notched a remarkable 27 times and added eight assists in 31 games.

Although signing a striker from Swiss football will not bring a guarantee of goals in England, those sort of figures at that price tag cannot be ignored.

Cabral, who is described as having the perfect build for Premier League football, is currently under contract until 2023.

Man Utd fans wanting Rangnick out will not be happy with the man tipped to be in charge in 2022/23

West Ham join chase for Wolves attacker

Meanwhile, West Ham have joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign a Premier League winger, according to reports.

The Irons are likely sign a couple of new players this month to strengthen their top-four credentials. David Moyes’ team sit fifth after 20 matches, just a point behind fourth-place Arsenal.

Lingard back to West Ham for cut price Jesse Lingard may be on his way to back to London as West Ham are ready to buy the Manchester United player at a cut price

West Ham have won their last two league fixtures, scoring seven goals in the process. A 4-1 away victory over struggling Watford was followed by a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

The club’s priority for the winter transfer window is probably going to be a striker. They do not have a backup for Antonio as things stand.

That may not be the only position to be improved, as The Telegraph put West Ham in the frame to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

Traore has long been linked with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is a fan. Tottenham have also been admirers since he starred against them in August.

West Ham have recently begun monitoring the Spaniard’s situation. This suggests they could bid for him in January.

Wolves are ready to accept offers of just £20million, according to the report. Other rumours have put his price tag at £18m, while it was £50m during the summer.

Bruno Lage needs to offload one or two players before new stars can be brought in. Traore is the most likely candidate to leave Molineux.

READ MORE: Ralf Rangnick takes action as Man Utd sixth sense sees huge midfielder deal prepared