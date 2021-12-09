Pundit Kevin Campbell believes West Ham should complete the signing of Arthur Cabral ahead of Premier League rivals Leeds.

23-year-old Cabral is a centre-forward ripping it up for FC Basel in the Swiss top flight. He is already on 25 goals from just 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

That incorporates four strikes in a 5-1 thrashing of Servette back in August. The Swiss league is some way off the Prem, but that doesn’t mean Cabral would fail to live up to expectations in England.

His keen eye for goal makes him a threat against a majority of defences.

Leeds are aiming to give the Brazilian his big break by capturing him with a €20m (£16.9m) bid. They are vying with Barcelona and Newcastle for the attacking sensation’s services.

However, West Ham are also in the running. And Campbell reckons Cabral would solve a growing problem for David Moyes.

“They’ll have to be clever with [Michail] Antonio, and Cabral could be that answer,” he told Football Insider.

“[Antonio] is so physical, so all-action, strong, aggressive, and quick. But if he gets injured, they are seriously going to miss him.

“Getting someone else in who can take the strain off Antonio if you wanted to rest or rotate him at times, oh my, that would be a really shrewd move for David Moyes in January.”

Antonio has been West Ham’s focal point in attack for some time now. However, he is their only true number nine following the January exit of Sebastien Haller.

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is capable of playing up top but is more effective just behind the striker or out wide.

Signing Cabral from Basel this winter could be the final piece in the puzzle for the Irons to get a top-four spot.

Moyes gives exciting West Ham update

Meanwhile, Moyes says West Ham are in contact with several ‘top agents’ as they search for a new centre-back.

The injury to Kurt Zouma means a new defender could be brought in during January. They will need to provide cover for Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, with Angelo Ogbonna also out for several months.

“I have plenty of top agents putting players to me so that is a sign that people are beginning to think we are attractive,” Moyes said.

“West Ham is a huge club in London. We have really good internationals in the team – a great England player and top Czech players too.”

The Hammers could sign James Tarkowski from Burnley or Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

