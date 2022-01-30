West Ham should sign Ben Brereton Diaz instead of Armando Broja as they look for a striker signing late in January, according to one pundit.

The Hammers have had a relatively quiet transfer window, but they are set to have a busy few final days of business. A new centre-back is on their radar following Angelo Ogbonna’s long-term injury.

And Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car is reportedly their top target in that area of the pitch.

While West Ham are reacting to Ogbonna’s injury, though, a new striker to support senior frontman Michail Antonio has proved a more long-term project.

Southampton star Broja is one target to bolster the Hammers’ front line. The on-loan Chelsea man, 20, has impressed on the south coast with seven goals in 21 games. TEAMtalk understands that such form has attracted more Premier League suitors.

As such, Chile international Brereton Diaz is also on West Ham’s radar. Blackburn have the option of extending the 22-year-old’s contract, which expires this summer and he has hit 20 goals in 27 Championship games this term.

According to pundit Paddy Kenny, West Ham should be going after Brereton Diaz.

“They have taken their time with this, everyone knows they need a striker,” the former goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“They have been searching high and low for a while now. Brereton Diaz may be that man. It would be an exciting signing and for West Ham, it’s not a massive gamble.

“He would cost next to nothing if he’s out of contract in the summer and he’s on fire.

“He can learn from Antonio and provide another option for Moyes. That’s what they have been after for a long time.

“He’s only 22 as well so there is loads of room to grow.”

Broja, Brereton Diaz West Ham conundrum

Blackburn would be able to make a tidy profit on Brereton Diaz if West Ham came in for him, just as they did last summer when Southampton bought Adam Armstrong.

Meanwhile, there is the issue of Broja’s contract at Chelsea if West Ham go after the Albania international.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed that he plans to integrate Broja’s fellow loanee Conor Gallagher into the team following his standout role at Crystal Palace.

Broja could go the same way, but there is a wide array of competition up top at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are among the players fighting for game time. As a result, Chelsea may want to make their own profit by selling Broja to West Ham.