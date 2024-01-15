West Ham defender headhunted by LaLiga duo as Leeds Utd transfer hopes take major hit

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson is being lined up for a move to LaLiga with Real Betis and Villarreal chasing his signature, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Johnson is due to become a free agent in the summer and has yet to agree a new deal to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

A number of clubs in England, including Leeds United, Southampton and Sheffield United, have expressed an interest in signing Johnson this month.

But the England U21 international is free to talk to interested foreign clubs and could sign a pre-contract with either of his suitors in Spain.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of Johnson, having worked with him during his time in charge of West Ham, and is keen on a reunion with the full-back.

Pellegrini gave Johnson his debut at West Ham back in February 2019 and he has continued to keep tabs on his progress in East London.

Villarreal are also scouring England for prospective bargain transfers and Johnson fits the profile for the type of signing they are after.

The 23-year-old has found himself playing a bit-part role this season under David Moyes, with the versatile performer making just one start in the Premier League.

The West Ham academy graduate, who is closing in on 100 appearances for the Hammers, finds himself down the pecking order at the London Stadium and he could be tempted by a move away in search of regular first-team football to kick-start his career.

What next for Ben Johnson?

At right-back, Pellegrini can currently call upon former Arsenal vice-captain Hector Bellerin and Youssouf Sabaly at right-back. Those players will be 29 and 31 respectively by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have ex-Tottenham man Juan Foyth, plus Adria Altimira (who is out of contract at the end of the season) and former Watford player Kiko Femenia, who is approaching his 33rd birthday.

Playing in Spain would be a completely new experience for Johnson, who has spent his entire senior career with West Ham so far.

Neither of the Spanish clubs looking at him have any English players among their ranks at present.

As stated, there are options for Johnson to stay in his home country, such as with Leeds, who recently sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham midway through his loan spell and also offloaded Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough.

However, Johnson now has options from further afield to take into consideration.

Real Betis and Villarreal have both reached the knockout stages of European competitions this season (the Europa Conference League and Europa League respectively), so are well-established clubs whose interest will be worth reflecting on.

Finally, there is nothing in links with Rangers for Johnson, TEAMtalk has been told.

