Big contract news at West Ham as key man extends London Stadium stay until 2027

Midfielder Tomas Soucek has given West Ham a big boost by signing a contract extension at the London Stadium until June 2027.

The 28-year-old Czech Republic international joined the Hammers on loan from Slavia Prague in January 2020, making the move permanent that summer in a €21million deal.

“I am very happy to have signed this new contract and very proud that I can continue my career here,” Soucek told the club’s official website.

“It has been four years since I joined West Ham United and I have enjoyed every moment. Coming to England was a new experience for me and we have been successful in the time that I have been here.

“We have won a trophy, had good results in the Premier League, and I am happy with myself, that I have played nearly every minute, and I feel that the fans appreciate me here.

“This was a big part of the reason that I wanted to extend my contract with West Ham, because I feel that this is my home now, and I want to achieve even more in the future with this great club.”

Soucek has gone on to make 182 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, netting 30 goals, eight of which have come this season.

Manager David Moyes, who is yet to sign his own contract extension, added: “He has been a fantastic servant for West Ham United in his four years at the Club so far.

“Tomas did a magnificent job to help us avoid relegation when he first arrived here in 2020, and since then he has played a major part in the progress we have made and the success we have enjoyed.

“He is a model professional, gives absolutely everything for his team every time he steps on the pitch.”

The Hammers are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Brighton in the Premier League.

