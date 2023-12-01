‘Big-money’ sale of fed up West Ham attacker can pave way for two January signings

West Ham could reportedly allow Said Benrahma to leave if they receive a ‘big-money offer’, which could pave the way to them signing a new striker and left-back.

That Benrahma has hardly played for the Hammers this season is a bit of a surprise. The winger has started just four of his club’s 13 Premier League games.

Last season, he played 35 times in the league, with 22 of those appearances coming from the start. That saw him directly involved in nine goals.

Benrahma also scored three times and assisted once in West Ham’s triumphant Europa Conference League campaign – including a goal in the final – during which he missed just two games.

In any case, he’s failed to make much of an impact in the games he has played this season, assisting just once, and David Moyes has largely preferred to use other attackers.

It’s been reported that the Algerian is disgruntled and is looking to pursue other opportunities.

That could see him move to Saudi Arabia, with the clubs in the Saudi Pro League reportedly interested in him.

It’s said his agent has connections to clubs in the Middle East, and representatives have already contacted West Ham about a potential move.

West Ham could profit from Benrahma move

A report from Football Insider reinforces that the winger is a ‘target for top Saudi Pro League clubs’.

What’s more, the Hammers will ‘consider cashing in’ on him. Indeed, it’s said if they receive a ‘big-money offer’ from a Saudi club, they could allow him to go.

The sale could help them to land some of their top targets, too.

It’s stated West Ham want to sign a new left-back and a new striker in January, and letting Benrahma go for a decent fee can help them to finance moves for players in those positions.

Serhou Guirassy is one of their top targets in terms of strikers.

It’s reported that he has an active release clause of just over £15million. That’s led to Manchester United, Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle all targeting him, alongside the Hammers.

Nothing stops any of those clubs paying over the odds, especially considering how many other clubs could look to just pay the release clause, so if West Ham receive a large sum from Benrahma, they could drop it on Guirassy.

