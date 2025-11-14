Big-money West Ham signing already targeting next move – ‘I see myself at a top club’

Nuno Espirito Santo has a star at West Ham already eyeing his next move

A major West Ham summer signing is already seemingly plotting his next move, after admitting that he sees himself playing for one of the ‘top five’ clubs in world football.

El Hadji Malick Diouf joined the Hammers on a long-term contract for a fee of £19million over the summer and made his competitive debut in a 3–0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in August.

The 20-year-old left-back has gone to make a total of 12 appearances in all competitions this far, notching up three assists in the process.

Diouf still has significant work to do on the defensive side of his game, having also played as a more attacking wing-back during his time at Slavia Prague. Indeed, he has been prone to making at least one big error per match.

Those errors were in full evidence in West Ham‘s last two victories, but Diouf responded in both games to produce excellent all-round displays full of energy and attacking verve, even if his play in the final third still needs plenty of work.

However, it appears that the Senegal international is already plotting for life away from the London Stadium, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2030.

Speaking to the press while away on international duty, Diouf said: “Ideally, I see myself at a top club, among the five best in the world.

“I think I have the potential to get there through hard work, and I hope, God willing, to achieve that. I’ve only been playing professionally for two years, so I’m remaining patient.”

A good player with plenty of potential, no doubt, but Diouf needs to focus on becoming a Premier League regular before moving on to the likes of a Real Madrid or Barcelona.

