Big-money West Ham star ‘looking to leave’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms new bid in pipeline

West Ham have rejected a bid from Inter for Gianluca Scamacca, but various sources suggest the striker wants out while they plan their next approach.

Scamacca signed for West Ham in a big-money deal last summer. However, he couldn’t quite hit the ground running in English football. His debut Premier League season concluded with just three goals from 16 appearances.

This summer, he has been the subject of serious interest from Roma, who need a new striker after Tammy Abraham suffered an ACL injury. However, their proposal all along has been to take Scamacca back to his hometown on loan.

At the start of this week, though, a new contender has emerged in the shape of Inter. The Champions League runners up have submitted a permanent offer for Scamacca’s signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, their first approach was worth €20m (£17.1m) plus add-ons. However, West Ham rejected it – which has also been confirmed by talkSPORT.

Both sources indicate that Scamacca is eager to leave West Ham, though. The radio station says he is “looking to leave”, while Romano claims he is specifically “keen” on joining Inter.

And there is also a sense that Inter are preparing to submit a second offer for Scamacca soon. Per Romano, their next step will be to put a package closer to €25m (£21.4m) on the table.

West Ham’s asking price, in contrast, will be closer to the €30m (£25.7m) mark. But Inter appear to be closing the distance and gaining in confidence.

The Nerazzurri had Romelu Lukaku on loan last season, but the Chelsea flop now wants to join Juventus. Therefore, they have a vacancy at centre-forward.

Inter opt for Scamacca over Arsenal alternative

For a while, they were considering Folarin Balogun from Arsenal after his productive loan spell with Reims. However, he would be too expensive for them.

And although West Ham aren’t giving up Scamacca on the cheap either, it seems a simpler operation to sign the Italy international.

Where Roma fit back into all this remains to be seen. Scamacca has been waiting for them to make a move all summer after previously playing in their academy. But now, Inter look like his most concrete option to leave the London Stadium.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have already added Marcus Thuram to their attack this summer after picking him up on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

In different territory, they also signed Davide Frattesi for their midfield, who used to be Scamacca’s teammate in the Roma youth ranks and at Sassuolo.

