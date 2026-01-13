West Ham United made fresh checks on Bright Arrey-Mbi’s situation in Portugal as they search for new centre-back options in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We revealed last week how West Ham were searching for alternative options after finding it hard to do a deal for Charlie Cresswell.

While the Hammers have made the former Leeds United player their number one centre-back target, the London club are unable to meet Toulouse’s demands.

Sources have now indicated to us that “four or five” names are currently being explored after being identified as a good fit for the club.

Braga centre-back Arrey-Mbi, 22, was first considered last summer, and we understand he continues to be a player of interest at this stage.

There are small concerns within some at West Ham about whether he would be well enough prepared for the challenge that would face him in the second half of the season, as Nuno’s side face a fight to stay in the Premier League.

However, the youngster, who has represented England and Germany at youth levels internationally, has been recommended and discussed as an option.

Arrey-Mbi does have a good upbringing in the game, as he spent his developing years at both Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The youngster moved to Braga from Hannover in 2024 and has been a regular starter this season in Liga Portugal.

Arrey-Mbi has made 11 starts and one substitute appearance in the Portuguese league so far this season, while also playing six times in the Europa League.

