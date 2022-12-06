Prem-based Brazil star puts Roy Keane in his place with promise of what’s to come next time they score

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta fired back at Roy Keane’s stinging criticism over Brazil’s dancing celebrations, stating what the Selecao intend to do next time they score.

Brazil booked their place in the quarter finals of the World Cup after a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday night.

Tite’s men raced into a four-goal lead before half-time. Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on target.

A series of splendid saves from Alisson Becker dented any faint hopes of a South Korean fightback. Brazil’s reward is a clash with Croatia at 3pm UK time on Friday.

While Brazil grabbed the headlines for their on-field exploits, a surprise story emerging from the contest regarded the manner of their goal celebrations.

Multiple Brazilian players performed dancing celebrations after each of their four goals. While working as a pundit for ITV, the notoriously no-nonsense Roy Keane was not amused.

“It’s like watching Strictly Come Dancing,” a bemused Keane complained. “I don’t like it.

“I know they make a point about culture and what-not, but I think that’s really disrespectful to the opposition.

“It’s 4-0 and they’re doing it every time. I don’t mind it for the first one, the first kind of jig – whatever it is – but then they do it after that and then you’ve got the manager getting involved with it… No, I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s good at all.”

Keane has received flak for his criticism, most notably in the Brazilian media. Indeed, the World Cup is a global showcase and dancing celebrations are commonplace in Brazilian footballing culture.

Keane has now come under fire from one of the scorers against South Korea – West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta hits back at Roy Keane

Paqueta notched the fourth Brazilian goal and was made aware of Keane’s dismay in the post-match fall-out. Responding via Brazilian outlet UOL, the midfielder stressed the Brazil squad never intended any disrespect.

Furthermore, he claimed that if Brazil score again in Qatar, Keane is likely to get another eyeful of all the dancing he can stomach.

“I think dancing is the symbol, we symbolise the joy of scoring a goal,” said Paqueta. “We don’t do it to disrespect, we don’t go in front of an opponent, we don’t do anything.

“We get together, everyone is there, and we celebrate because it’s our moment.

“We scored the goal and Brazil is celebrating. If he doesn’t like it, there’s not much I can do for him. If we score a goal, we will continue to celebrate like this.”

