West Ham and Brighton are part of a three-club race to sign deadly Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to a report.

West Ham’s problems up front have been well documented, with Michail Antonio being their only out-and-out striker. That has been the case since the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January 2021.

The Irons did attempt to find a solution during the recent transfer window, as they put in a £40million bid for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. But the Portuguese outfit pushed it back as they hold out for £55m.

And with Antonio known to suffer from hamstring problems, David Moyes needs another centre-forward in his squad before the start of next season.

Brighton, meanwhile, can utilise Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck in attack. Poland international Jakub Moder has also operated there on occasion.

But those three players have only managed 11 Premier League goals between them this term, and eight have come from Maupay. Clearly, Graham Potter is in need of a new attacker so the Seagulls can capitalise on their creativity.

Brighton have also been on Nunez’s trail in recent transfer windows, although both Premier League clubs are now targeting Barbosa.

Irons pursuing Gabriel Barbosa

According to Goal, who cite reports coming out of Spain, West Ham and Brighton are rivalling Italian outfit Atalanta for the Brazil international.

It’s no surprise that he is on the three clubs’ radars. Barbosa hit 29 goals in 42 matches last term, making him one of the hottest properties in Brazil.

The 25-year-old has started the new campaign brightly, too. His record stands at four strikes in five outings.

West Ham set £120m asking price for Declan Rice Chelsea and Manchester United have found out West Ham set £120m price tag for Declan Rice

However, West Ham, Brighton or Atalanta would have to stump up serious money to land Barbosa.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano revealed Flamengo would only accept a ‘big proposal’ to allow the 18-cap international to leave his home country.

It is not exactly clear how much the offer would be need to be, although it could be in the region of a club-record sum for the Irons or Brighton.

Seven talented South American youngsters who could be coming to the Premier League

West Ham target La Liga ace

Meanwhile, West Ham are in competition with Newcastle and Everton for Arnaut Danjuma, according to a report.

Danjuma, previously a target for Liverpool, has been in great form for Villarreal during 2021-22. Since joining them from Bournemouth last summer, he has scored eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances.

The left winger has also found the net four times in seven Champions League matches.

Now it has appeared Liverpool have cooled their interest, several other Prem sides have joined the race to sign the Netherlands international.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who name the Toffees, the Hammers and the Magpies.

READ MORE: West Ham scouting Championship duo as Moyes looks to familiar potential double swoop