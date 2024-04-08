The brilliant West Ham XI for 2024/25 if Steidten lands four glorious signings

West Ham could make some exciting signings to strengthen their squad this summer

West Ham have improved their Premier League form in 2023/24 and, although the future of David Moyes is still up for question, will be planning to make further progress ahead of next season.

Last season saw West Ham becoming the second Europa Conference League champions, which fuelled their momentum ahead of the 2023/24 season in which they have re-established themselves as contenders to qualify for Europe via their league position.

Tim Steidten is now preparing for his second summer as West Ham’s technical director and he could have some exciting signings in the pipeline, regardless of whether Moyes continues as manager or not.

There will also be some departures to prepare for, with some long-serving stars approaching the ends of their contracts and other highly-rated starters attracting interest from rival clubs.

But, in a best-case scenario, what could the West Ham lineup look like in the 2024/25 season?

In a 4-2-3-1 formation and featuring four potential new signings, here’s how things could turn out at the London Stadium after the upcoming summer’s transfer activity.

GK: Alphonse Areola

Last season, Lukasz Fabianski was West Ham’s main goalkeeper in the Premier League, but Alphonse Areola was the main man for the Europa Conference League run and other cup competitions.

This time around, the tides have turned in Areola’s favour domestically, meaning Moyes now sees him as his no.1 goalkeeper, while Fabianski deputises in other competitions.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Areola will continue as the regular starting keeper for West Ham next season, especially since Fabianski will be 39 years old by the time it begins.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It feels like this has been the case for a while now without Moyes ever really being satisfied, but the defence seems to be the main area of the West Ham lineup due for an overhaul.

At right-back, Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson are both due to become free agents in the summer, making it one of Steidten’s priorities to identify fresh cover.

Suggestions that West Ham could make a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been long-lasting, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to oversee a revolution at Old Trafford, the time could finally be right for the full-back to change clubs.

Born in London, Wan-Bissaka could return to his home city after his previous spell at Crystal Palace. Indeed, ahead of the most recent transfer window, FootballTransfers claimed the 26-year-old would look favourably upon a move to the Hammers.

The fact that his Man Utd contract is only valid until 2025 could make him available for a cut-price fee in the last summer before he becomes a free agent, which might make him even more appealing for West Ham.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo

Last summer, West Ham signed Konstantinos Mavropanos. The year before, it was Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer. The year before that, they added Kurt Zouma and converted Craig Dawson’s loan deal into a permanent stay. Yet the West Ham centre-back evolution is still ongoing.

This time around, Steidten will be hoping to find the right solution. TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed that West Ham are pushing for the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

There is plenty of competition for Adarabioyo’s signature, but regular gametime will be an important factor behind his decision. West Ham could be one of the likelier candidates to offer him it.

Furthermore, they could allow him to stay situated in London after his four-year stay across the capital with Fulham.

CB: Kurt Zouma

While West Ham could invest in a new centre-back this summer, the most likely member of their current crop in that position to retain a regular starting berth seems to be Zouma.

The Frenchman has been their most-used centre-half this season and, although he is right-footed like Tosin, is comfortable on either side of a defensive pairing.

Zouma will be entering the final year of his contract with West Ham, it must be said, but Football Insider has claimed that Moyes will want to keep the defender if he stays himself.

Therefore, only an irresistible offer might prise Zouma away and he could enter a fourth campaign with the club.

LB: Leif Davis

West Ham have heavily relied on Emerson Palmieri at left-back this season, but with Aaron Cresswell about to become a free agent, a new signing will be needed in the position.

On that front, the Hammers have been tipped to lift Leif Davis up from the Championship, where he is currently impressing for promotion contenders Ipswich Town.

As seen by previous investments in players like Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma, West Ham are no strangers to signing players from the second tier and Davis could well be on their radar after sources such as ExWHUEmployee and talkSPORT suggested so.

Whether or not he would instantly usurp Emerson in the pecking order is another matter, but as a long-term recruit, the former Leeds academy product could be a smart pickup.

CM: Edson Alvarez

West Ham faced the arduous task of replacing club-record export Declan Rice in the summer after his nine-figure move across London to Arsenal.

Their main solution in defensive midfield was to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax in a deal worth £35m.

Alvarez agreed a long-term contract to secure his arrival in the Premier League.

CM: Tomas Soucek

The next spot in central midfield will be up for grabs between another of last summer’s signings, James Ward-Prowse, and the established Tomas Soucek.

They have both made a similar number of appearances this season and each have their own merits, easily being able to complement one another in their own pairing if Alvarez isn’t playing, for example.

Thanks to his height, Soucek is arguably more of a goal threat, although often that could be because of Ward-Prowse’s delivery from set pieces.

RW: Jarrod Bowen

West Ham’s top scorer this season has been Jarrod Bowen, who has often operated in a centre-forward role but is a serious threat as a right-winger, the role he may return to if Steidten signs a new striker.

In fact, Bowen has scored 10 goals as a right-winger so far this season and nine as a centre-forward, so as long as West Ham can resist interest in him from elsewhere, he could inspire them from out wide.

Fortunately, back in October, the former Hull City star extended his contract with West Ham until 2030.

AM: Lucas Paqueta

Possibly the hardest player for West Ham to keep this summer, of those that they want to stay, will be Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City tried to take the attacking midfielder last year and it will once again be a major task for West Ham to try and keep hold of him this year.

If they can resist bids for him, referring back to his contract that lasts until 2027, the Brazilian could continue to be the central attacking playmaker in their system.

However, it has to be acknowledged that, for West Ham to afford some of the signings mentioned in this article, an expensive sale of a player like Paqueta might help them reinvigorate the squad.

Various attacking midfielders and wingers have been linked with the Hammers in case they do lose the 26-year-old, but they will be dreaming of him spending his prime with them still.

LW: Mohammed Kudus

Following up their capture of Alvarez, the second player West Ham signed from Ajax last summer was Mohammed Kudus, who has adapted well to become another of their main goal threats.

Kudus has also been linked with some other clubs thanks to his form in claret and blue, but has a contract until 2028 with his current employers.

A versatile attacking midfielder, he could either play in the no.10 role if Paqueta leaves, on the right wing depending on Bowen, up front or, as has been the case more recently, on the left-hand side. Whichever way, he’s the kind of player you want in your team.

CF: Ivan Toney

Will this be the year West Ham finally find a striker to settle on? The Gianluca Scamacca experiment failed and Michail Antonio is approaching the end of his contract, so a centre-forward will once again be near the top of their transfer agenda.

West Ham will likely leave no stone unturned in their search for the right fit, but one desirable target they have been linked with is Ivan Toney.

As he nears the final year of his contract, Toney looks destined to leave Brentford this summer. The asking price will be significant, as will the competition for his signature, but West Ham may just be in with a shout.

In fact, Football Insider has even suggested West Ham could be in pole position for the proven Premier League goal-getter.

With interest from even higher-ranked clubs like Arsenal seemingly cooling, joining a club like West Ham could be the ideal next step for the 28-year-old.