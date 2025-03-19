West Ham United have ‘offered a contract’ to former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes but it is set to be ‘rejected’ amid rival interest, per reports.

Gomes, 24, joined Lille on a free transfer in 2020 after leaving Man Utd and he has thrived in France, earning himself his first senior Englang call-up last year.

The talented midfielder remains a key player for Lille, having made 20 appearances this season, but is set to be on the move this summer, as his contract with the French side expires in June.

The fact that Gomes’ deal means that non-French clubs can pre-agree a contract with him ahead of this summer and according to The Guardian, West Ham have made the first concrete move in the race for his signature.

The report claims that West Ham have ‘offered Gomes a contract worth £100,000 per week’ but he has turned it down as it ‘is not high enough.’

It’s stated that there are ‘other complications to iron out if the move is to go ahead and multiple sources are not confident an agreement will be reached.;

Gomes is also ‘of interest to Barcelona‘, while TEAMtalk understands that several other Premier League sides are keeping close tabs on his situation.

The demands north of £100,000 per week are high and ‘West Ham will be forced to look at alternative targets if the talks with Gomes cannot be revived.’ The report adds that the Hammers are ‘conscious of the need to cut costs and lower their wage bill as they try to ensure they remain compliant with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).’

Man Utd decide against re-signing Angel Gomes – report

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has reported previously that Man Utd have considered re-signing Gomes on a free transfer this summer.

Like West Ham, the Red Devils need to be mindful of PSR and therefore bringing in quality players like Gomes on Bosman deals is beneficial for them.

Gomes has previously hinted that he would be interested in a return to Old Trafford, too.

However, the latest reports suggest that Man Utd have decided not to pursue a move for Gomes this summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have ‘already initiated talks’ with the representatives of Gomes, stated a report in Football Transfers on March 11.

Whether Tottenham are willing to offer more than the £100,000 per week West Ham put on the table remains to be seen, but they are certainly in the race.

The race for Gomes is wide open at this stage, but what looks increasingly likely is that he will be departing Lille this summer.

