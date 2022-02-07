West Ham want to follow in Everton’s footsteps and snag a full-back signing from Rangers for a star they saw slip through their grasp in 2020, claims a report.

David Moyes’ side continue to challenge on three fronts this season. They will hope to make a serious dent in the Europa League knockout stages when their campaign resumes at the Round of 16 stage.

On the domestic front, they squeezed past Kidderminster Harriers into the FA Cup Fifth Round at the weekend, and harbour genuine hopes of finishing inside the top four.

As such, depth is those circumstances is a must, and Moyes sought to bolster his ranks last month. But despite seeking a new centre-half and striker especially, the Scot was left empty-handed.

Nonetheless, according to Football Insider, that will simply ensure their coffers are full for the summer. And per the outlet, West Ham will reignite their interest in Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey.

Everton walked a similar path last month when raiding the Scottish champions for Nathan Patterson.

Bassey ticks all the boxes

The Toffees youngster may be made to bide his time before making an impression at Goodison Park, though Bassey’s impact at West Ham could be rather more sudden if he moves in the summer.

The 22-year-old is versatile, being equally adept at operating at left-back or centre-half. That seemingly appeals to Moyes, and the fact he is left-footed also helps. The article notes Moyes is specifically seeking left-footed additions to his rearguard.

Declan Rice bidding war for Chelsea, Man United and Man City West Ham will have to fight off Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to keep Declan Rice this summer

Unlike Patterson, Bassey also boasts a decent level of experience. He has been a regular under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox this season.

Football Insider add Bassey was the subject of a failed West Ham bid in 2020. He was on Leciester’s books at the time, though opted instead to join Rangers.

Two years on, West Ham are now set to test the waters once more when the summer rolls around.

Kalvin Phillips’ agent confirms West Ham bid

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new deal to stay at Leeds United in light of three failed bids from West Ham to sign him in January, according to the player’s agent.

The Hammers saw an opening £50m offer for the star rejected by the Whites.

Now it’s emerged that West Ham chief executive Karren Brady contacted Leeds counterpart Angus Kinnear on deadline day with two increased bids. Indeed, they saw an increased late approach, worth £55m, also fail to convince Leeds to do business.

Talks over a new deal yet between Phillips and Leeds have been ongoing for most of the season. And while they are yet to result in a positive outcome, Phillips’ agent is urging Leeds to reward the star with a payrise.

Phillips’ agent, Kevin Sharp said via The Sun: “Kalvin was pleased that Leeds turned those offers down.

“He has never asked to leave Leeds in all his time with the club and has no intention of doing that now or in the summer. But I understand the offer that was turned down would have been a record for both buying and selling clubs.

“So I would hope that Leeds would honour their promise of a new contract for him. That would then end any unsettling speculation about his future this summer.”

READ MORE: Championship star tipped for Prem move after tumultuous period, with West Ham the likely suitors