Celtic midfielder tipped for exit amid West Ham links: ‘If someone comes in with a £25m-plus bid, I’d like to think he will be off’

Matt O'Riley is being linked with a move to West ham

Celtic have been tipped to accept a offer of £25million for a key midfielder, amid reported interest from English Premier League side West Ham.

Hoops midfielder Matt O’Riley has been heavily linked with a move south of the border in the January transfer window, with the Hammers as well as Newcastle tipped to make a move for the player.

Indeed, we revealed Eddie Howe’s interest in the player last month.

And former Rangers and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton claims that Scottish sides have to accept such huge fees for their star players when clubs from richer leagues come calling.

Football Insider recently reported that Celtic will demand £25m for Denmark international O’Riley, although Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep the player on board.

The 23-year-old has turned into mainstay of the Celtic midfield since he arrived in a bargain £1.5m deal from MK Dons in January 2022.

Indeed, O’Riley is the club’s chief goal contributor so far this season, having a hand in 18 strikes.

And while Hutton is clearly a big fan of the player, he believes Celtic will have little option but to sell if an offer of around £25m is submitted.

The Scot told Football Insider: “I think it’s really important they keep him moving forward. You do not want to lose any talented players really in January.

“I wouldn’t quite say they’re building the team around him, but you can see he’s come to the front and that he’s a leader in that team.

“He scores goals, he gets around the field really well and he ticks all the boxes of a modern-day midfield player.

“If it comes down to it and someone comes in with a £25million-plus bid, I’d like to think he will be off.

“That’s the way it is in Scottish football – you can’t turn that sort of money down.

“If they can hold onto him in the summer, then you get the opportunity to try and replace him.

“But they wouldn’t want to sell any of these kinds of players because the league can hinge on these players.”

Celtic are back in action on Tuesday when they head to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

