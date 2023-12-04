Chances of West Ham midfielder leaving in January escalate as contract ticks down to next summer

The chances of a top West Ham midfielder potentially moving on in the January transfer window have reportedly intensified following a fresh report on Monday.

David Moyes is expected to be busy in January as deals with balancing the club’s domestic and European campaigns, knowing that he would like a couple more players on board to strengthen his squad.

However, there could also be some exits from the London Stadium and one of those may be midfielder Pablo Fornals.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and has turned into a fringe player at best under Moyes.

And Football Insider reports that the Hammers are ready to accept an offer for the player in January, as it’s the last chance they will have to claim a fee for his services.

FI states that West Ham do not view the Spain international as having a future with them and are subsequently ready to try and cash in on the player.

Fornals has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season but is yet to score or even lay on an assist.

He has also made only one Premier League start and that came on the opening weekend of the season against Bournemouth.

Fornals has clearly suffered from the arrivals of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus over the summer, as Moyes looked to fill the gaping hole left by Declan Rice’s move to London rivals Arsenal.

Fornals now the odd man out

And although the former Villarreal man has shown his versatility in the past, it now looks as if his services are no longer required.

Fornals made 50 appearances across all competitions last season, notching seven goals and two assists as Moyes’ men lifted the Europa Conference League to taste their first major trophy success in 43 years.

Overall, Fornals, who joined the club in 2019 for £24million, has made 194 appearances, scoring 23 goals and adding 19 assists in that time.

If he does move on, it’s unlikely that Moyes would look to bring in a like-for-like replacement given his desire to sign another forward player instead.

The Hammers, who are currently ninth in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, face another London derby on Thursday night when they head to Tottenham.

