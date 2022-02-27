Chelsea strike ‘agreement’ with West Ham ace Declan Rice; nine-figure fee to be negotiated – report

Chelsea are seemingly ahead of Man Utd in the race to sign West Ham talisman Declan Rice after a report claimed an ‘agreement’ is in place.

The future of Declan Rice is shaping up to be one of the stories of the summer. The 23-year-old can stake a claim to being the best player in the Premier League currently playing for a team outside the traditional top six.

Rice is the epitome of the complete midfielder, being more than capable at turning his hand to both the defensive and offensive sides of the game.

He has played a pivotal role alongside Tomas Soucek in helping to lay the foundation from which West Ham have thrived under David Moyes. However, his rapid rise has predictably caught the eye of the Premier League’s big hitters.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs most commonly linked with a blockbuster raid. United are in desperate need of a world class operator in their midfield.

Indeed, the much maligned Fred-Scott McTominay axis has long been labelled as sub-standard for a team hoping to challenge for top honours.

Declan Rice return on the cards?

Chelsea have no shortage of elite-level midfielders from which to choose from. N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have all excelled under Thomas Tuchel. However, the trio have all struggled with injury at times this season and Kante and Jorginho are already the wrong side of 30.

Now, Caught Offside (citing a report from Spain), claim Chelsea are in pole position to land Rice after striking an ‘agreement’ over personal terms.

Rice’s current deal at West Ham still has two years to run with the club holding an option for a further 12 months. However, the report claims the Hammers could be in line to generate a nine-figure sum if they sell in the summer while their bargaining position is strong.

Moyes had previously stated West Ham would not consider selling Rice for less than £100m. The Scot later suggested he now values Rice even higher.

The article claims an offer of £120m can seal a deal, though Chelsea will set about attempting to negotiate the price down first.

Whether the report turns up to be entirely accurate, only time will tell. However, links with Chelsea have continued to pervade the media and the Independent’s Miguel Delaney recently claimed a return to Stamford Bridge is Rice’s preference – should he leave West Ham.

The Telegraph also claimed in early February that Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia was willing to sanction a new club-record transfer to bring Rice on board.

Rice was previously on the club’s books as a youth team player and is close friends with current Chelsea attacker Mason Mount.

West Ham chasing lethal Brazilian finisher

Meanwhile, West Ham and Brighton are part of a three-club race to sign deadly Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to a report.

West Ham’s problems up front have been well documented, with Michail Antonio being their only out-and-out striker. That has been the case since the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January 2021.

The Irons did attempt to find a solution during the recent transfer window, as they put in a £40million bid for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. But the Portuguese outfit pushed it back as they hold out for £55m.

Antonio has held up well this season after struggling with persistent hamstring issues in the past. However, David Moyes needs another centre-forward in his squad before the start of next season – especially if they secure European football once again.

According to Goal, who cite reports coming out of Spain, West Ham and Brighton are rivalling Italian outfit Atalanta for the Brazil international.

It’s no surprise that he is on the three clubs’ radars. Barbosa hit 29 goals in 42 matches last term, making him one of the hottest properties in Brazil. However, West Ham, Brighton or Atalanta would have to stump up serious money to land Barbosa.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano revealed Flamengo would only accept a ‘big proposal’ to allow the 18-cap international to leave his home country. Precisely how much that entails will likely be revealed in the summer.

