Christian Benteke could surprisingly provide the long-awaited answer to the striker dilemma at West Ham United, according to reports.

West Ham have needed another striker for over a year after selling Sebastien Haller last January. They never replaced him at the time, nor in the summer. Now, just two days remain of the current transfer window to see if they can make it third time lucky.

The form of their main man up front, Michail Antonio, has dissuaded some targets from joining. It is clear that the Jamaica international is their first-choice. But he is not immune to injury issues, so West Ham need more depth.

In that regard, they have continually been linked with a range of forwards. But one option to crop up late in the winter window is Christian Benteke.

The former Liverpool striker has played for Crystal Palace since 2016. He has scored 37 goals from 169 appearances for them.

This season, Benteke has scored four times from 23 appearances. Although his scoring rate is not of an elite standard, he has plenty of Premier League experience, which may appeal to West Ham.

The Sun on Sunday features a report on West Ham’s interest in Benteke. It is claimed they could make a move for the Belgium international before the transfer window closes.

Benteke recently turned down an approach from Burnley because he did not want to leave London. Switching to West Ham would not give him such a dilemma, so he is open to the move.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old would get to play in the Europa League again. He last did so during his solitary season with Liverpool, who were the runners up that year.

Now, Benteke could take a late chance in his career for a step up. And Palace could let him go if they receive £10m.

They only tied him down to a new deal (for two years) in the summer. But they could now change their mind over the striker if West Ham meet their demands.

Benteke not only striker West Ham considering

In addition to Benteke, West Ham have also been linked with Toulouse striker Rhys Healey.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, they could make a move for Healey as a backup option in the squad.

The 27-year-old has followed an interesting career path, starting out with Connah’s Quay Nomads before joining Cardiff City. The Welsh side loaned him out on six different occasions.

His last loan away from Cardiff was with MK Dons, who signed him permanently before selling him to Toulouse in 2020.

The Manchester-born forward has provided decent figures in the French second tier. Last season he scored 15 goals and he has already matched that tally this term.

His contract expires in 2023, so West Ham could try to prise him back to his homeland before then.

Sheth said he is an alternative to another France-based talent, Reims forward Hugo Ekitike. Negotiations remain ongoing in the teenager’s case.

