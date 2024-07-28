West Ham are reportedly closing in on a deal for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but there could be another new Hammers addition very soon.

The Red Devils are open to the sale of Wan-Bissaka because they are closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who has also been heavily linked with the Hammers.

West Ham even reached an agreement with Bayern for the defender, but Julen Lopetegui will have to settle for Wan-Bissaka instead now Mazraoui has reached an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham have ‘matched Man Utd’s demands’ for the sale of Wan-Bissaka after an ‘undisclosed agreement’ was reached between clubs.

The final hurdle to the right-back’s move to the London Stadium is whether he reaches an agreement on personal terms with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, could prove to be a useful addition for Lopetegui as he looks to bring in more competition for Vladimir Coufal.

The manager has already made three signings for the Hammers but reports suggest that he wants a new midfielder as well as a right-back.

READ MORE: Brighton hatch audacious plan to snatch Euro 2024 star from Man Utd, with new bid imminent

West Ham submit bid for Man Utd target

Reports from France suggest that West Ham have made a bid of €35m (£29.6m) for Monaco star Youssouf Fofana, who has been heavily linked with Man Utd.

The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 and is open to joining a Premier League side this summer.

AC Milan are also keen on Fofana and have also made a bid, but they have only put forward €17m (£14.4m), which has been instantly rejected by Monaco.

West Ham’s £29.6m offer is reportedly ‘in line’ with Monaco’s valuation of the player, but his preference is to join Milan.

The Hammers now find themselves in a situation where they are trying desperately to convince two players to join them, having made satisfactory offers for both.

They are also keen to sign a new striker and remain keen on Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who is keen to join the London club.

The Colombian international made his desire to join the Hammers extremely offers by making a Hammers symbol with his arms on an Instagram live stream this week.

West Ham have already had a £35m bid rejected by Villa for Duran, with Unai Emery’s side holding out for £40m for the forward.

He is under investigation by Villa for his ‘inflammatory gesture,’ having already agreed to a five-year deal with West Ham, per reports.

Lopetegui’s side are also ready to make an offer for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who is a key target for Leicester City.

DON’T MISS: The top 10 most controversial transfers of all time: Real Madrid, Man Utd deals and more…