Contact made as West Ham look to beat Real Madrid to Serie A centre-back but €20m bid unlikely to cut it

West Ham have reportedly made contact with the agent of an AC Milan centre-back as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

It was revealed on Friday by Sky Italia journalist Manuele Baiocchini that the Hammers and LaLga giants Real are in the picture to sign Milan star Malick Thiaw.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has made nine starts for Milan this season, becoming an ‘essential’ member of Stefano Pioli’s side in the process.

However, his superb form has alerted scouts from around Europe, with Calciomercato reporting that ‘sirens’ from the Premier League and LaLiga are ready to make moves for the defender.

Indeed, the outlet states that West Ham have opened talks with the player’s representative over a move to England.

Milan paid German side Schalke a bargain €6million to snap up Thiaw in 2022, giving him a contract until 2027 as part of the deal.

But now, David Moyes’s side are ready to test their resolve by tabling an offer worth €20m to convince the Rossoneri to let go of the Germany international, although that figure will almost certainly be rebuffed.

The report adds that while Real are also keen, they are only watching the player for now and have not made any contact.

Thiaw content in Milan – for now

As for the player himself, Thiaw is said to be more than happy in Milan and has no intention of leaving for at least the next couple of years.

Indeed, Milan are even considering offering him a fresh contract that will treble his current £800,000a-a-year earnings.

To that end, West Ham’s hopes of signing the Milan man look doomed to failure at the current time, as Moyes looks to strengthen his squad in the January window.

The Hammers are back in action on Sunday, October 22 when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man City, West Ham expected to lead race for Chelsea star in January