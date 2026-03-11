West Ham get ‘massive’ Crysencio Summerville boost amid relegation battle

West Ham United have received a significant boost in their fight to avoid relegation after scans confirmed that winger Crysencio Summerville is set to miss only a couple of matches with his recent injury, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

The Dutch attacker, who has been one of West Ham’s standout performers this season, suffered a calf problem during the club’s FA Cup victory over Brentford.

Initial fears inside the London Stadium were that the injury could be serious enough to rule Summerville out for the remainder of the campaign. However, medical checks have now confirmed the damage is far less severe than first feared.

Sources have told us that while Summerville is expected to miss a small number of matches, there is even an outside chance he could return in time for the upcoming trip to Aston Villa.

A more realistic target for his comeback is the FA Cup quarter-final clash against his former club Leeds United.

One source close to the club said the mood inside West Ham has lifted significantly following the update.

“Everyone at the club is breathing a huge sigh of relief,” the source told us.

“Cry has been great this term, nobody has been performing better, and to have him available for most of the run-in is massive for the club.”

West Ham’s need for their key players to be available is particularly important given their precarious position in the Premier League table.

The Hammers currently sit 18th, inside the relegation zone, with only goal difference keeping them behind Nottingham Forest, who are directly above. Tottenham Hotspur are just one point further ahead, while Leeds remain only three points clear, underlining how tight the battle for survival has become.

Summerville’s likely swift return could therefore prove crucial as West Ham look to climb out of the drop zone during the final stretch of the season.

