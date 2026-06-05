West Ham want £35m for winger with Napoli and Milan ‘actively pursuing a deal’

West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, who is a target for AC Milan and Napoli

Napoli and AC Milan have emerged as two of the most determined suitors for Crysencio Summerville, TEAMtalk understands, with the Italian giants understood to be very keen on securing the services of the talented Dutch winger this summer

Summerville enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign at West Ham United despite the club’s relegation to the Championship, and his performances have attracted significant attention across Europe.

Sources indicate that Serie A clubs Napoli and Milan are actively pursuing a deal, viewing Summerville as an ideal addition to their attacking options.

AC Milan, in particular, have made concrete enquiries and are pushing hard to bring the former Leeds United man to San Siro.

With speculation mounting over Rafael Leao’s future, the Rossoneri see the versatile forward as a dynamic replacement capable of injecting pace, directness, and end product into their attack.

Milan are prepared to meet West Ham’s valuation, which remains in the region of £35million even after relegation.

Napoli are equally determined, with scouts having monitored Summerville closely throughout the season.

The Partenopei are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to challenge at the top of Serie A once more, and the Netherlands international’s ability to operate on either flank makes him a perfect fit for them.

Insiders claim that Napoli have expressed strong interest in the 24-year-old winger and are exploring the feasibility of a summer move.

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West Ham resigned to losing Crysencio Summerville – sources

Having been relegated to the Championship, West Ham are resigned to losing one of their standout performers in Summerville.

Summerville, who arrived from Leeds in 2020 for £25m plus add-ons, has been a bright spark in an otherwise difficult campaign, scoring five goals and giving two assists in 29 Premier League starts for the Hammers.

A return to the Premier League remains possible through domestic interest from clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, but the pull of Serie A appears significant and the most concrete as it stands.

For Summerville, the decision could define the next phase of his career.

At 24, the winger has the potential to thrive in a top European league, and a move to either Napoli or Milan would offer regular football at a high level alongside the chance to compete in European competitions.

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with both Italian clubs working to structure a deal that satisfies all parties.

The situation remains fluid, but with Napoli and Milan both very keen, a move to Italy looks increasingly probable.

West Ham will hope to secure a healthy profit on their investment, while Summerville prepares for life away from The Hammers next season.

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