Kretinsky to back Moyes in pursuit of two West Ham targets in January

New West Ham stakeholder Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly ready to back David Moyes in January as the Scot looks to bring in two stars.

Kretinsky, a Czech businessman worth £2.9billion, recently purchased a 27 per cent stake in the Premier League club. He has joined the likes of David Sullivan and David Gold on the board of directors.

Kretinsky has been involved with Czech outfit Sparta Prague since 2004. Recent reports suggest he could become West Ham’s majority owner in the next few years, should their huge success continue.

The Evening Standard provide an intriguing report on Kretinsky’s arrival and the situation in east London.

They write that the 46-year-old’s initial investment will help to write off the Hammers’ £150m debt. Attention will then turn to Moyes’ squad and where improvements can be made.

West Ham are ‘unlikely’ to go big in January with a number of top signings. Instead, they will look to bolster two key areas to aid the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The first problem that needs to be solved is at centre-back. Angelo Ogbonna’s ACL injury means Moyes has just three central defenders at his disposal – Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

They will easily become worn out if West Ham go far in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

West Ham keen on transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car West Ham are interested in a transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car

Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a long-term target. The Englishman was also the subject of a £30m bid from Leicester City last year. His contract expires in June, which means Burnley could look to sell during the winter window.

The other area that needs bolstering is centre-forward. Michail Antonio remains Moyes’ only out-and-out striker following the January exit of Sebastien Haller.

Jarrod Bowen is capable of operating there but that is not a permanent solution. The Irons are admirers of Genk’s Paul Onuachu, the Nigeria international who has an impressive goalscoring record.

A cheaper alternative may be Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico boss Diego Simeone. He is already on nine goals for Hellas Verona this campaign, on loan from Cagliari.

Club ‘resigned’ to losing West Ham target

Meanwhile, Championship outfit West Brom have given up their attempts to keep West Ham target Sam Johnstone, as per the Daily Mail.

The England keeper has set his sights on leaving the Hawthorns when his contract expires in June. West Ham are on hand to snap him up on a free transfer.

Moyes can currently rely on Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola in goal. But Fabianski is now 36 and will soon retire, while Areola is yet to impress.

Johnstone made Gareth Southgate’s recent England squad. He will compete with Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale for a starting spot.

READ MORE: Kretinsky outlines exciting vision after completing purchase of West Ham stake