Kretinsky outlines exciting vision after completing purchase of West Ham stake

West Ham have confirmed that Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has acquired a 27 per cent stake in the club.

News emerged in late October that Kretinsky was in advanced talks over purchasing a stake in the club. The negotiations have now cleared the final hurdles. As such, the businessman has become a member of the West Ham board.

The new investors acquired shares in the club under the investment group 1890 holdings a.s. The club hope he will help reduce their debt and continue to keep them moving forwards.

Kretinsky’s colleague Pavel Horsky has also joined existing members David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady on the West Ham board.

Kretinsky said: “I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded.

“I am passionate about football. I greatly appreciate and respect the exceptional history and tradition of West Ham United as well as its loyal and passionate supporter base and also the highly inspiring role it plays in many social programmes and initiatives.

“The development and growth of the Club in recent years has been clear for everyone to see and I am delighted to be part of what I believe is a very exciting future ahead.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family. I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great Club.”

West Ham keen on transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car West Ham are interested in a transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car

Kretinsky also owns Sparta Prague in the Czech top flight. He is a significant shareholder in businesses such as Sainsbury’s and the Royal Mail. Now, he will be a key figure at West Ham too.

Brady welcomes Kretinsky to West Ham

Brady said: “On behalf of the Board I am very pleased to welcome Daniel Kretinsky, Pavel Horsky and 1890s holdings a.s to West Ham United.

“We are always looking to continue to progress and Daniel’s involvement brings investment which strengthens the Club’s position, and in turn will assist in the development of the Club’s key areas of focus.

“David Sullivan and David Gold have always been very open about finding the right investors to join them on the journey as custodians of West Ham United, and Daniel’s strong business acumen and football experience will be of huge benefit to the Club. We very much look forward to working with him and Pavel.”

Kretinsky, 46, has an estimated net worth of €4bn. He is the latest Czech figure to join West Ham. On the pitch, their squad includes Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Alex Kral.

Reports have predicted that he could later take larger control of the club. The deal is going through in stages, though, due to a clause with the landlords of the London Stadium. West Ham have been tenants since 2016.

Gold and Sullivan would have to pay a percentage of any profit on selling the club to London’s taxpayers. This formed part of an agreement with the London Legacy Development Corporation. The clause expires in March 2023.

The co-chairmen have been in control of the club since 2010. But they are now shifting some of their responsibilities as a new era beckons in collaboration with Kretinsky.

His wealth will no doubt lead to an increase in West Ham transfer rumours. In fact, one report reacting to the original news of him looking to invest named five possible targets…

READ MORE: Kretinsky takeover at West Ham sees Hammers linked with five huge signings