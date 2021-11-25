Daniel Kretinsky has warned West Ham supporters that the club will not be splashing the cash come January following his investment.

The Czech billionaire purchased a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers last month, thus joining the board alongside Karren Brady, David Gold and David Sullivan. His extreme wealth understandably had the fanbase excited.

But the 46-year-old doesn’t want to inject huge amounts of money at a rapid pace. As such, the next transfer window will not see big-money signings.

Kretinsky told the Evening Standard: “Our investment will bring a positive improvement to the club’s capital structure, initially enabling a reduction of its long-term debt and increasing the ability to further direct funds generated into key areas.

“I hope our business acumen and experience of football will also prove beneficial to West Ham United.

“We have come to support the club but – so as to manage supporters’ expectations – that doesn’t mean big spending in the January transfer window.

“I’m hugely impressed by the work of David Moyes and his team who have improved results over a long period of time.

“This gradual evolution is, in my opinion, the most healthy way to build a strong club on a firm basis and with the right attitudes and culture.

“I speak from experience. We tried to rush the development of Sparta Prague a couple of years ago and the results were disappointing.

“Improving the quality of the squad is great, of course. But we prefer a gradual way that preserves and protects the ethos of the club and its values. Including team spirit.”

Kretinsky has been chairman of Sparta since 2004. He therefore brings not only bags of cash, but also a depth of footballing knowledge.

He has been joined on the West Ham board by his colleague, Pavel Horsky. They acquired their shares in the club under the 1890s holdings a.s. investment group.

West Ham business still on the cards

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim West Ham United and Tottenham are set to do battle for young Braga forward Vitor Oliveira in the January transfer window.

The London duo have enjoyed contrasting fortunes so far this season. The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League standings, proving that last season’s sixth-place finish was no flash in the pan.

Spurs are seventh, four points behind their rivals for the East End. Italian outlet CalcioMercato claim Antonio Conte will look to add a striker to his ranks in the new to help Harry Kane.

But the Italian is not alone in coveting the 21-year-old. West Ham chief David Moyes is still in the market for a front man.

Oliveira has now appeared on their radar after his exploits this term.

