West Ham are interested in a loan move for five-time Serie A winner Daniele Rugani from Juventus, in a bid to shore up their defence amid injuries.

The Hammers have exceeded expectations somewhat this season, especially in the Premier League. The side are currently fourth, ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Defensively David Moyes’ men have been strong, only six teams have conceded less goals than them this term.

However, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma have both suffered injuries that will likely keep them out for months. That is a big blow considering the pair were the preferred centre-back partnership when fit.

Indeed, the Hammers are looking to sign cover, as they are left with Issa Diop and Craig Dawson as the only available central defenders.

A report from Calciomercato (via HITC) claims West Ham are looking to bring Rugani in on loan. The report also states Juventus would be open to loaning out the Italy international.

That loan deal would be a good one for the Hammers, given Rugani’s quality. The Italian has previously been named in the Serie A team of the year, and has been a serial winner with Juve.

However, he has played just 188 minutes this season. As such, West Ham should be able to bring in a quality defender without a fuss.

West Ham are interested in Liverpool's Nat Phillips West Ham are preparing a £15million bid for Nat Phillips.

The signing of such an accomplished player on loan is not an opportunity that arises all too often. West Ham were previously interested in Rugani, and it seems as if they could now get their man, albeit on loan.

As such, it would be a great piece of business for West Ham. Indeed, Rugani should slot right in and be able to perform to the same standard as the injured defenders.

Rugani on Hammers’ defender shortlist

Rugani is not the only centre-back to have been linked with West Ham since the injury to Zouma. Nathan Ake is another player that David Moyes is keen on.

With only two centre-backs available at West Ham, it may make sense for them to try to sign both Rugani and Ake.

Like Rugani, Ake has not been utilised too much this season, having only started three league games.

As such, West Ham may be able to complete a deal for the Dutchman, either on loan or permanently.