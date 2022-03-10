‘We could have easily got a draw’ – Moyes bemoans costly common West Ham theme

David Moyes felt West Ham could have drawn with Sevilla were it not for a lack of good finishing – which he is not concerned about – and a disappointing defensive lapse in concentration.

West Ham were playing in the knockout stages of the Europa League for the first time. Against the competition’s most successful club, they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie. It was a competitive affair, which leaves the match-up delicately balanced ahead of next week’s reunion in London.

Sevilla had the best of most of the statistics, including the important one, but West Ham were not outplayed. Indeed, they had their own chances to score in Spain, without taking them.

Moyes was aware of it, amid a number of positive aspects from their performance. With that in mind, he felt they could have brought a draw back to England – if only finishing hadn’t let them down.

He told a post-match press conference: “We had opportunities tonight. We did a lot of good things. But Sevilla are a tough team, a very very good team.

“We did enough for a draw. We had chances but also Sevilla had some opportunities.

“The Vlasic chance was huge and Lanzini’s too. It is a regular occurrence in the last few games; we should have probably got a point at Anfield and tonight we could have easily got a draw as well.

“So we have to turn the good chances into goals, because at the moment we are not finishing off after good work and effort and we need to take those chances.”

Asked if the attackers may in fact be overthinking things, Moyes replied: “There were opportunities where we could have set other things up better. We could have made better chances so that is something I need to push again this week.

“But they know that. We had a period earlier in the season where we had a similar run of not scoring and that is when you have to keep clean sheets. For long period we defended well and it was just a lapse of concentration and the last two games we narrowly lost.”

Moyes knows exactly what to work on to make sure the return leg is a night to remember for the West Ham faithful.

He said: “Quite often in football, the goals come around. So I am hoping I get them in the next three games before the international break.

“We need to be sharper, we need to be quicker to the ball in the box, we need to be more aggressive. All those things to get us over the line.

“We did a lot of good things tonight. We just did not take the opportunities we got.”

Disappointing way to concede

And at the other end of the pitch, West Ham must avoid a lapse of concentration like the one that allowed Munir to score for Sevilla.

Moyes said of the goal, which came after a set piece: “We know what our organisation was meant to be and it did not work out how it was meant to be. It was not exact.

“I am really disappointed as it was a lack of concentration. If you felt any team was going to score from a set-piece it would probably be us.

“That is disappointing, but on the other hand it was a wonderful finish; it was a wonderful finish technically. The boy connected brilliant well for the finish.”

Moyes praises Rice and provides Bowen update

One of West Ham’s key players was Declan Rice. The midfielder bounced back from a recent illness to put in a 90-minute performance.

Moyes enthused: “He does a great job for us. Everybody is aware of how big a player he is and we hope he can go again.

“He was really unwell over the weekend so it says a lot about him as he was very good tonight.”

Unavailable, though, was Jarrod Bowen due to injury. Moyes is not yet able to confirm when he will be available again, due to doubts over the nature of the injury.

The manager said: “I have no idea at the moment. We are still trying to clear up exactly the injury.

“In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.

“Since then Jarrod is slightly improving but not as fast as we hoped. We did not think it was anything serious. So we are still trying to get to the bottom of it.

“Maybe tomorrow we get back and Jarrod is okay. It could just be one of those things.”

