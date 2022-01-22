David Moyes reiterated how he wants West Ham to challenge the top teams after insisting they deserved to draw with Manchester United, not lose, until some small details were found to be lacking.

West Ham went into Moyes’ Old Trafford return above the Red Devils in the table. But they were leapfrogged after conceding a stoppage-time goal. Marcus Rashford denied them a point by finishing in the 93rd minute.

It was a blow for Moyes’ men, who would have otherwise ended the day in the Champions League places still. Alas, they have dropped to fifth.

There is time for them to make that ground back up in their ambitious pursuit of a second consecutive European qualification. But Moyes will need to finetune some details to avoid similar slip-ups.

And when he felt they had done enough to draw with Man Utd, those aspects they need to learn have more weight.

Moyes told Match of the Day: “It’s not easy when you lose a goal in the last second.

“It was certainly avoidable. We made a couple of poor decisions in the build-up to it.

“A draw would have been a good result as we hadn’t played well enough to score goals, but we certainly kept Man Utd out enough to get the draw.

“I want to win. I’m not coming to these teams to let them beat me. I’m coming to challenge them.

“I can’t fault the players for their effort. But we just lacked little bits and did not do the correct things, how to see games out and we didn’t do that in the last minute.

“They [the team have] been great. We need to keep at it, hanging in there. See where we end up.

“It shows you how disappointed we are that we’ve come here and should have got a point.”

Rice agrees with Moyes over West Ham naivety

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice echoed Moyes’ comments about West Ham not managing the final stages as they should have.

Rice thought the late goal was “devastating” for his side and thinks they need to find more “cutting edge” to get the result they would have deserved.

Rice told Match of the Day: “I think a draw was a fair result. There weren’t many clear chances in the game.

“But to be naïve like that and give away a goal in the last 20 seconds is devastating.

“When they were pushing players forward, we are such a counter-attacking side we still had the energy to go forward. It was a real kick in the teeth to concede that late.

“We are still up there and still competing, but we knew how big today was.

“We were much more compact than against Leeds last week. But we didn’t have that cutting edge.

“We will come back and be ready for that next one to push again.”

