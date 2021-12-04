David Moyes believes Manchester United have completely mistreated Jesse Lingard – but has appeared to suggest the player’s chances of joining West Ham may now be over.

The future of Lingard remains very much up in the air. The 28-year-old produced the form of his life while on loan at West Ham last season. He was expected to be given opportunities to prove his worth upon returning to Old Trafford, though minutes on the pitch have been in desperately short supply.

Only time will tell whether Lingard is given a greater role under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The German’s desire to implement high intensity, pressing football could suit Lingard more than other United forwards.

Nonetheless, Lingard’s contract expires next summer and an exit remains a distinct possibility.

United retain hope of convincing the attacker to pen fresh terms. However, the Daily Mail reported last week that Lingard is intent on severing ties at Old Trafford – despite Rangnick’s arrival.

Talk was rekindled earlier this week that a move to West Ham looks to be on. That’s after Hammers coach Stuart Pearce appeared to lay down the groundwork.

However, Moyes appears to suggest West Ham may no longer be keen. Furthermore, he’s also made a pointed remark about the way he’s been treated on his Old Trafford return.

Lingard is yet to start in the Premier League for United, making just eight substitute appearances.

“I can’t really talk about him because he’s a Manchester United player and it’s not for me to talk,” Moyes said.

Jesse Lingard earns Moyes praise

“But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he’s such a talented football player and he’s not playing.”

Plenty believe West Ham will rekindle their interest in Jesse Lingard come January. However, Moyes has strongly hinted the Hammers have already moved on.

“He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you’d have to give credit to the players here, they’ve moved on without Jesse,” Moyes added.

“People might have thought Jesse made a difference here. But the players have moved on and stepped to another level themselves. But I’ve got to say, Jesse was a big part of that.”

Spiky Moyes unimpressed by West Ham boos

The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Arsenal and three clear of Manchester United. Their top-four prospects though face a tough task on Saturday lunchtime against leaders Chelsea.

Having faced a relegation battle when Moyes took over in December 2019, West Ham have already booked their place in the last 16 of this season’s Europa League. Their next target is Champions League qualification this term.

However, there were boos from some supporters at the final whistle of their 1-1 midweek draw with Brighton.

And that, understandably, did not impress Moyes one bit.

“I think really, the expectations of where the team have taken everybody to, there’s also got to be part of that where you say, ‘Wait a minute here, your team is doing really well. Don’t be so stupid’.

“There’s not a person at this club who deserved a boo. Not one person, because of what they’ve done at the club.”

