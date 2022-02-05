David Moyes compares West Ham star to Liverpool legend after game-changing impact in FA Cup

West Ham manager David Moyes has compared Declan Rice to a Liverpool legend following the Englishman’s game-changing performance against Kidderminster.

Rice came off the bench at half time in the FA Cup tie after a disappointing opening 45 minutes, with West Ham surprisingly 1-0 down. His arrival prompted a change in tempo from the Premier League outfit.

The England midfielder saved his team’s skin with a brilliant equaliser in stoppage time. He played a one-two with Pablo Fornals before cutting inside on Harriers defender Matt Preston. Rice then fired into the roof of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

West Ham showed little threat during extra time but snatched a late winner through Jarrod Bowen, which broke Kidderminster hearts.

During a post-match interview with beIN Sports reporter Carrie Brown, Moyes said: “We just scraped our way through it. Kidderminster did a great job, it was harsh on them the way we won the game. They fought really hard, they got a goal in front and they had something to hang on to.

“We found it really difficult to create many chances. In the end we got there and thankfully we’re in the draw.”

On his team’s lack of threat, Moyes continued: “You have to put it down to Kidderminster, they haven’t conceded many goals. I could say a few other things, the pitch was dry and bobbly, but in truth I think you have to praise Kidderminster.

“Michail [Antonio] wasn’t back from Jamaica so we didn’t have him with us. But we’re third or fourth top goalscorers in the league so for a team who are short we’re doing okay.”

David Moyes makes Rice comparison

The manager then heaped praise on goalscorer Rice: “He’s incredible, he really is. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard playing for Liverpool, the way he could carry games and win them for Liverpool. Declan can do that for West Ham.”

When asked if forward Bowen could be in line for an England call-up, Moyes said: “I hope so, he’s doing really well Jarrod. His quality wasn’t quite as noticeable today but it was difficult to show your quality as a Premier League player today.”

The Hammers are now one step closer to reaching the FA Cup final for the first time since their 2006 defeat to Liverpool, during which Gerrard starred.

“For most of the day I didn’t think we were going anywhere, never mind talking about a trophy,” Moyes added. “It’s very easy talking about it but you’ve got to do it. Kidderminster deserve all the credit for today’s game.”

Rice admits Kidderminster deserved to win

During a separate post-match interview, Rice said: “Massive, massive respect to Kidderminster. We watched some videos of them this week and they’ve been flying. You could see it on the bench with their manager.

“We weren’t at our best today and scraped it with two goals. They probably deserved it if I’m being honest. We need to improve if we want to push on but massive congratulations to them because they were excellent.

“The fans are on top of you and they will fight for every ball. It can be a shock to the system. We know what to expect but it’s hard to get to grips with.

“They were in great shape, pressed hard and they made some great substitutions but we’re through to the next round so that’s the most important thing.”

