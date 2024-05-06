West Ham United have confirmed that David Moyes will leave his role as manager at the end of the season, while there is conflicting speculation about whether Julen Lopetegui will replace him.

Moyes has been heavily linked with a West Ham exit in recent months as he heads towards the end of his contract at the London Stadium. The Irons have held talks with both Ruben Amorim and Lopetegui, something which has not pleased Moyes.

Indeed, it was recently claimed that the Scot has banned technical director Tim Steidten from the West Ham dressing room.

West Ham were thrashed 5-0 by London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, and while Moyes already appeared to be heading for the exit door, that damaging result seems to have sped up the club’s official announcement about his departure.

In a club statement, West Ham confirmed that Moyes will leave by mutual consent this summer.

The club then reeled off his achievements, including two top-seven Premier League finishes, runs to the Europa League semi and quarter-finals, and victory in last season’s Europa Conference League. The latter was West Ham’s first major trophy in 43 years.

According to Fabrizio Romano, former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Lopetegui has ‘agreed terms’ over becoming Moyes’ successor.

The Spaniard had been a target for AC Milan, but that move stalled after fan backlash. Bayern Munich also had an approach for Lopetegui rejected as he wants to return to Premier League management.

West Ham latest: Uncertainty over Julen Lopetegui move

But Football Insider state that senior West Ham chiefs are split over the potential appointment of Lopetegui.

Some feel the club should be more ambitious and re-enter talks with Amorim, despite initial discussions between those two parties not ending well.

While Amorim would cost a huge sum, potentially as much as £17million, his arrival in East London would be a real signal of intent from West Ham.

The highly rated Portuguese could help West Ham build on the success they have had under Moyes and establish themselves as top-six regulars.

Following confirmation of his West Ham exit, Moyes said: “I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the Club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the Club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the Club’s first major trophy in 43 years.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

David Moyes exit: Boss ‘really enjoyed’ Hammers spell

“I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great Club.

“I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan added: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager.

“David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.

“David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future.

“By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.”

