David Moyes exit rumours at West Ham gather pace with ‘shock new job lined up’ and calls for him to leave ramp up

David Moyes looks increasingly likely to leave his role as West Ham manager by the end of this season at the latest with his deal at the club due to expire and amid reports he is to receive the offer of a surprise new role.

The Scots’ place as a Hammers legend is secure after he led the club to glory in the UEFA Conference League last season, ending the club’s 43-year wait to win a major honour. That memorable night in Prague will never be forgotten by all associated with West Ham, and sealing their place in the Europa League – and the club’s third successive season in European competition – as a result.

That success was all the more remarkable given that, earlier in the season, speculation was beginning to mount over Moyes’ future at West Ham amid a troubled spell of form. Moyes ultimately rode out that dip to lead the club to glory.

However, with his current arrangement due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season, speculation is rising that Moyes and West Ham could be set for a parting of ways next summer.

Per The Sun, there were issues behind the scenes over the summer following the appointment of new director of football Tim Steidten, with the pair disagreeing on a number of transfer issues. And while those differences have since been settled, Moyes’ deal is still due to expire in the summer with neither party at this stage pushing for an extension.

The 60-year-old has been with West Ham since 2019, returning to the club for a second spell in charge. He is currently inside the top 10 of longest serving managers in the EFL.

Moyes to be offered UEFA role amid West Ham exit reports

There are claims that the Hanmers could look to keep Moyes on in a technical director role, though the club did appoint legendary midfielder Mark Noble to the role of sporting director over the summer and it is not known if there is room for both positions, together with that of Steidten.

Meanwhile, it’s also claimed that UEFA could offer Moyes a senior role as they look to utilise on his 25 years of coaching in both England and Spain.

And while details of that potential role are not yet known, it would perhaps not come as a surprise were Moyes to seek a less stressful role in the game after so many years at the top.

Either way, it seems a parting of ways does look likely at some point in the coming months.

Popular source calls for new West Ham boss

Tellingly, one of the club’s most well known fanzines has also called on Moyes to leave – with Claret & Hugh explaining why Moyes should actually be removed from the job with immediate effect.

They wrote: ‘He [Moyes] has just explained that the speculation over his future must be in doubt but that he loves West Ham and only wants the best for us. Sadly – and that is genuine for him and the club – David Moyes is not the best thing for our beloved club.

‘He knows how poor things were last season and a repeat is now not so much on the cards as a reality and the doubts creeping into his head are now on the record.

‘I do not expect him to resign as he has an inflexible nature which is not a bad thing in some circumstances but is a real problem at the moment. The Hammers need to make sure there is someone on hand to take over as caretaker and that is another problem which isn’t easy to solve as most candidates want more than that.

‘But he must go as we are seeing a repeat of everything that has gone before under his spell in charge and it is unacceptable! He often makes much of his experience and on this occasion he will know therefore that he could and perhaps do the right thing.

‘Hopefully his love of West Ham stretches further than looking for compensation.’

Responding to speculation that Moyes could soon depart, chairman David Gold told talkSPORT: “David Moyes has a contract at West Ham until the end of the season and can continue to be West Ham manager until he decides otherwise.”

Moyes currently has West Ham 11th in the Premier League, top of their Europa League group and into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup where they face a trip to Liverpool on December 20.

