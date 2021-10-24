West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken about the value of set pieces and Michail Antonio’s great form.

West Ham battled hard and leapfrogged London rivals Tottenham in the table with a 1-0 victory at home. The hosts always looked the likelier of the two sides to break the deadlock, but with 20 minutes remaining, the scores remained 0-0.

However, Tottenham’s resistance was broken in the 72nd minute from the fruitful avenue of set pieces.

An Aaron Cresswell outswinging corner was missed at the near post by two Spurs defenders. The ball travelled through to Antonio who reacted quicker than Harry Kane to prod home from close range.

The victory put West Ham into the top four ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool.

At the post-match press conference, Moyes said (via football.london): “We showed patience and in the end, the resilience and character of the players and how they have performed over the last year and a half has shone through today. Lots of good performances so great credit to the players for how they continue to grow.”

On the improvement of his team, the Scot continued: “We are growing the characters at the moment. If you look at where these boys were two years ago they have all blossomed. The club is blossoming as well, that comes from the team and inside the building and the support was fantastic. I think the players are all improving together.”

Spurs to rival West Ham for Genk goalscoring machine Genk forward Paul Onuachu is reportedly in demand as Spurs are set to rival West Ham for his signature, with more updates on Dusan Vlahovic and Declan Rice.

Moyes was then asked about the link up between Cresswell and Antonio for the goal. Cresswell has now registered three assists this campaign, while Antonio is on seven goals in all competitions.

“To have a really good deliverer of the ball [Cresswell] is important and to have aggressive players attacking it helps. I hope he [Antonio] does score 15 goals because we need the forward boys to come up with goals. We rely on Michail a lot but we have Pablo [Fornals], Said [Benrahma], Jarrod [Bowen] and Niko Vlasic to come up with goals as well.”

He also praised youngster Ben Johnson, who is impressing at right wing-back. “Ben Johnson has had three games this week and I thought he was fabulous,” Moyes said.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Three wins from three for Moyes and West Ham

West Ham have now won their last three matches in all competitions. Their busy week started with a 1-0 victory over Moyes’ former side Everton.

In midweek they breezed past Genk in the Europa League, and now they have added to those wins by overcoming Tottenham.

Moyes said: “I don’t think it’s easy in whatever league to win three games in a week. We’ve had to play Sunday, Thursday, Sunday and to pick up three results is great credit, again.

“I just think the players have done a great job, not just the players today but the squad of players have done a great job because I needed them in midweek. We are still getting used to it. We’re still trying to find the right balance and the right blend in all the games to try and get things right.

“I didn’t think we were fatigued today, we were just up against a strong Tottenham team who have big threats and we found a way of winning in a different way than last week.”

READ MORE: Moyes warns Man Utd, Chelsea as Rice value grows to dwarf Grealish fee