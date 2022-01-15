Pundit Noel Whelan thinks David Moyes will be crucial in keeping Jarrod Bowen from the clutches of Liverpool this summer.

Reports put Bowen on Jurgen Klopp’s wish list, as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah or Sadio Mane. The 25-year-old added to the rumours recently by revealing he admires Salah.

He said: “I think Salah is the perfect example, the goals he scores and assists he gets – the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool.

“He is definitely one that I look at. I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

“As a player you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them.”

Football Insider report Liverpool scouts were in attendance during West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Norwich in midweek. They would have been impressed by Bowen, as he got both goals at the London Stadium.

The online outlet claim Bowen is open to a Liverpool switch, should a deal be agreed with the Irons. But Whelan doesn’t think this is the case.

During a recent interview, the pundit alluded to Moyes’ close relationship with Bowen, which could keep the attacker around. “It would be natural (to consider leaving) if they were in eighth or ninth,” Whelan said.

“I think if they get into the Champions League positions then it’s not going to be an easy transfer. If they stay where they are right now, Jarrod Bowen obviously really enjoys playing under David Moyes.

“He enjoys playing with his team-mates where he is right now. You can see that in his performances, in the way he’s played ever since he’s turned up for West Ham

“I think he’s got a really good relationship with David Moyes. I think if they finish in Europe, he might think again.”

David Moyes and West Ham ‘following’ striker

Sport Witness, who cite French source Foot Mercato, state the east London outfit are ‘following’ French hitman Ludovic Ajorque. The 27-year-old, who represents Ligue 1 team Strasbourg, has been dangerous in front of goal this campaign.

He boasts a record of 10 goals in 18 appearances, plus six assists. That includes five strikes in his last four outings, helping Strasbourg to reach eighth place.

Ajorque stands at 6ft 4in tall and is causing opposition defenders all sorts of problems. He would certainly provide Moyes with a different dynamic to Michail Antonio, should the move go ahead.

However, West Ham may need to put in a significant offer to land Ajorque this month. Strasbourg do not want to sell as the player is vital to their plans for the season.

A deal is more likely in the summer, with the Irons waiting to discover his price tag. transfermarkt value Ajorque at £13.5million, while his contract runs until 2024.

